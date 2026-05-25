ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club warmed to their task pipping visitors Whitchurch 47-45 in the South Wales Mixed League on Friday.
John MacGregor, Mary Vale, Val Jones and Tom Cobb’s rink led 11-5 after nine ends, but ended up drawing 18-18.
Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Mandy Harris and Denis McDaid also led 12-6 before Whitchurch edged past 13-12 on the 17th end, only for Aber to clinch it scoring three on the final end (15-13).
Peter Steed, Ian McCuish, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley’s rink were only two shots behind on one end and two shots ahead on another, with just a shot in it otherwise and the final score a 14 -14 draw.
Also on Friday, Avenue Road hosted a Monmouthshire Inter Association League game between East Monmouthshire and South Monmouthshire, which finished 77-110 to the latter.
On Saturday, the Gwent League team hosted Division 2 leaders Chepstow, with the nail-biting match ending all square at 57-57.
Richard Richards, Denis McDaid, debutant Ron Harris and Steve Williams won 24-12, but Nigel Jewell, Mandy Harris, Martin Love and Ian Turner missed out 15-21.
Mary Vale, Mike Hayward, Roger Griffiths and Sue Williams were 14-6 down but fought back to level 16-16 on the 14th end before Chepstow pulled clear to win 24-18.
In Monmouthshire Division 4 action at Crickhowell on Saturday, Aber ran out 98-54 winners.
Jack Vale, John MacGregor, Courtney Hemmings and Paul Jones won 26-14, while Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall triumphed 26-9.
Peter Steed, John Vale, Ian McCuish and Dave Hill got off to a flyer 17-0 after nine ends and ran out 29-8 winners.
Mike Collins, Rob Pursey, Fred Mutimer and Tom Cobb also led 13-4 but then lost 23-17.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.