IT proved a tough day for Abergavenny Bowls Club’s Ladies at Garndiffaith in midweek, as they missed out 47-24 in the South Wales and Monmouthshire League clash.
Clare Morgan, Sue Jewell, Mary Vale and Sue Williams’ rink picked up a four on the ninth, but ended up losing 32-6.
The rink of Jenni MacGregor, Mary Evans, Val Jones and Julia Salter had a much closer game though, all square at 7-7 after seven ends before forging ahead to win 18-15.
On Friday, the Mixed Team hosted Guest Memorial at Avenue Road and ran out 50-43 winners.
John MacGregor, Sue Jewell, Ron Harris and Lesley Radley built up a 7-1 lead, but squeezed home 17-16 after Guest picked up eight shots on the last three ends.
Jimmy Harris, Mary Evans, Kath Indge and Mandy Harris were 14-9 in front with two ends left only for the visitors to score seven shots and win 16-14.
Jenni MacGregor, Gordon King, Val Jones and Tom Cobb were all square after seven at 5-5 but won six of the last seven to win 19-11.
On Saturday, the Monmouthshire BA team missed out 88-58 at Panteg Park, whose home knowledge of the green proved decisive.
Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall trailed 11-1, got back to 11-7 but finally lost 25-11.
The rink of Peter Steed, Mike Collins, Ian McCuish and Dave Hill didn't get on the scorecard until the seventh end and were downed 30-5.
Jack Vale, Rob Pursey, Fred Mutimer and Dave Cooper made a steady start to lead 7-6 and after moving clear held off a late challenge to prevail 22-19.
Jimmy Harris, John Woodier, Courtney Hemmings and John MacGregor got off to a flying start leading by 9-3 at six ends, and kept their advantage to win 20-14.
The Ladies also had a one-rink Mary Wardle League game at Croesyceillog the same day.
After going 5-0 down after three ends, Abergavenny levelled at 6-6 on the eighth end and kept the momentum to go away and win 22-15.
Also on Sunday in the Gwent League at home to Bedwas and Trethomas, Aber won 42-34.
On the rink of Mary Vale, Sue Jewell, Roger Griffiths and Charles Harper it was 4-4 after seven ends., then 9-6 to the visitors at 12 ends before Abergavenny won the final three ends to draw 11-11.
Nigel Jewell, Mike Hayward, Gerald Parry and Ron Harris lost the first four ends to trail 5-0, won the next four ends to lead 9-5, trailed again 12-9 after 12, and were finally squeezed out 15-14.
On the rink of Richard Richards, Denis McDaid, Richard and Paul Jones, a good start resulted in a 6-2 lead after six ends and a 10-5 lead after 12.
And by continuing to outscore Bedwas and Trethomas they had a comfortable rink win of 17-8.
Abergavenny BC’s games this week include – Wednesday June 10th Ladies League away v Chepstow @1:30; Friday June 12th Mixed League away v Troedyrhiw @12:30; Saturday June 13th MBA v Oakdale at Avenue Road @2:30; Saturday June 13th GBL away v Caldicot @2:30; Saturday June 13th Ladies Mary Wardle League v Garndiffaith at Avenue Road @2:30; Tuesday June 16th Ladies League away v Panteg Park @2:30.
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