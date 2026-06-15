GILWERN’S lady bowlers visited Abertillery for a Pen y Glyn league game on a difficult evening for bowling, and could win on only one rink as they lost narrowly 49-46.
Sheila Howells’ rink took control from the ninth end to win 22-9, while Jill Howells’ rink trailed by 11 after eight but reduced this to 17-15.
And after being all square after nine, Pam Healy’s rink was outplayed, losing 23-9.
Gilwern’s East Monmouthshire team visited Monmouth, and with two rink wins and a draw, won out 47-39.
Mark Wells’ rink dominated the final six ends to win 14-10, while Bryant Chivers’ rink overcame a six-shot deficit to win 19-15.
And Mike Fulton’s rink scored five on the final end to draw 14-14.
But the Monmouthshire League team’s Saturday game at Pontymister Welfare saw defeat on all four rinks in a 102-59 reverse.
Richard Davis’ rink conceded six over the first four ends before fighting back to lose 17-14.
Bryant Chivers’ rink trailed by 10 after 12, fought back to 19-19 with two ends left but then conceded one shot on each to lose 21-19.
Mike Fulton’s rink led by one after 10 ends, but conceded 14 shots over the third quarter, resulting in a 26-15 defeat.
And Mike Axford’s rink were well beaten 38-11.
But on Sunday, they hosted Oakdale Welfare, where In a complete reversal Gilwern won three rinks and tied the other to win 117-63.
Mike Fulton’s rink scored 38 without reply before winning 47-8.
Richard Davis’ rink held an 11-shot lead after 12 and ran out 25-18 winners.
Mark Wells’ rink was always in control, winning 26-18, while Bryant Chivers’ rink fought back from 14 behind to score 16 shots and draw 19-19.
On Wednesday (June 17), Gilwern visit Abergavenny in the EMBA League, before the ladies host Trelewis for a Pen y Glyn game on Thursday (June 18).
Firbank visit Common Road on Saturday for an MBA game and on Tuesday evening, the ladies visit Guest Memorial.
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