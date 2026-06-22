PREMIER champions St Fagans visited Avenue Road on Saturday, with Abergavenny winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat.
Saints posted their half century in 10 overs without loss, aided by 18 extras plus a couple of free hits.
Jack Ryan and Mujahid Ilyas then calmed things down, but St Fagans were 94-0 after 20 overs.
Andy Gorvin completed his half century (116-0) before Lloyd Sharp finally struck in the 36th over, Zac Williams holing out to Morgan Bevans for 52 after a 163-run opening stand.
Three overs later Sam Clarke struck, new man Jeremy Lawlor holing out to Ryan Avery for 13 (176-2).
St Fagans passed 200 with seven overs left before Mujahid spoiled the party for Gorvin who holed out to Joe Harris for 97 (206-3) in the 43rd over.
Ben Morris and Josh Spies (2) picked up three wickets in consecutive overs (226-6), before the latter struck again (3-21), with the visitors finishing on 234-7.
Skipper Sam Clarke sprang a surprise opening the batting with Avery, but Gorvin in his third over removed the latter for four (14-1).
By the 10th over it was 32-2 with Clarke bowled for 17, soon followed by Ryan holing out for 10 (37-3) and Bevans for five (47-4).
Mujahid couldn’t repeat last week’s heroics, caught for 16 (73-5).
And although Tom Pipe and Lloyd Sharp took it to 117-5 needing 118 from 20 overs, their 59-run partnership ended with the latter trapped lbw 23 (132-6).
Owen Harris followed quickly for one to another catch (136-7) before Pipe’s heroic effort came to an end after 57 off 74 balls, with Aber 171 all out in 46.1 overs.
Next week sees a vital bottom-of-the-table clash away to Pontarddulais.
A decent stand of 40 for the fourth wicket took them to 185-5 with David Clarke making a rapid 24, while Ellis Jones added 22, with the last five batters adding 49 and Abergavenny reaching 244-9 in 40 overs.
Clarke and Tim Price struck early taking a wicket each (17-2) and Pentyrch were soon 74-6, the latter taking 4-27.
Late on, sixth bowler Khalsa took 3-8 in just 10 balls to dismiss Pentyrch for 131.
Abergavenny 3rds had hosts Pontymister & Crosskeys 2nds in all sorts of trouble restricting them to 82-9.
Steve Brown took 4-6 after Dylan Beaumont-Welsh had blitzed the top order (3-10), backed up by Ioan Steptoe and Ryan Watkins with a wicket each.
And they then reached 85-4 in just 16 overs, Ryan Williams scoring 35, Will Jones 15 and Jaiden Caswell 20.
Blaina 2nds decided to bat first at Crickhowell against Aber 4ths, and were 106-3 after 19 overs.
Opener Lee Davies was finally out for 74, caught off a Majesh Joseph delivery, but by then Blaina were 195-6.
And they reached 203-7 with two wickets each for Dinto Pappachan and Joseph and one each for Manuraj Raju and Oliver Hobbs.
Hobbs (21), Satish Rohra (15), Joseph (16) and Snell (12) all made starts in reply before Raju scored a magnificent unbeaten 50 , but they were all out for 183, 20 runs short.
Other games this Saturday include 2nds v Dinas Powys 1sts, 3rds v Pencoed 1sts, Blackwood Town 3rds v 4ths.
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