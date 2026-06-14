TEENAGE star Tom Norton has been picked for England U19s as part of a 12-player squad to take on South Africa in the three-match one day international series.
The Abergavenny CC 18-year-old stunned cricket fans by taking a hat-trick on his Glamorgan CCC County Championship debut against Somerset last month – the youngest player to achieve the feat.
And he will be joined in the England team by Newport CC’s Harry Wallace, grandson of Abergavenny CC’s Ryland Wallace and son of Mark Wallace, the current Glamorgan Director of Cricket who played for 17 years for the county after coming through the town club’s ranks.
Tom has been with Abergavenny CC since he was nine, and his family boast a sporting pedigree, with his two grandfathers Des Norton and Nigel Evans both playing football and rugby respectively with distinction and his great-grandfather Robert Thomas Evans a celebrated British Lion.
The series commences on June 26, and the county club posted: “Glamorgan's Tom Norton and Harry Wallace called up by England U19 for South Africa series. Llongyfarchiadau to the two talented Young Lions.”
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