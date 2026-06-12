Abergavenny’s Tom Norton has earned his first international call-up as his rapid rise through the ranks of professional sport continues.
The 18-year-old all rounder took a hat-trick on his senior debut for Glamorgan against Somerset in May this year after signing his first professional contract with the County Cricket Club in January. Now, he is one of four players to have come through the pathway at Sophia Gardens to have been selected for the England U19 and England U19 Invitational XI camps.
Norton’s hometown club proudly announced the news on social media as he continues to fly the flag for the town.
“Fantastic news for Abergavenny Cricket Club, with the announcement that allrounder Tom Norton has been selected for England U19s squad for the Summer series against South Africa,” a club spokesperson said.
“We are so proud and we wish him well.”
The Abergavenny man’s hat trick made him the youngest player on record from any team to do so on first-class debut. He’s also the youngest in Glammy history to achieve the feat.
Glamorgan’s Head of Talent Pathway, Richard Almond, told the club’s media that he was thrilled for the young players’ selections.
“I am really pleased for the four boys, they have worked really hard and thoroughly deserve their selections,” he said.
“As part of our wider strategic plan the club has increased its investment in our pathway, so it is good to see the work the coaches are putting in start to pay dividends. We all wish the boys well in their upcoming matches.”
Norton will be joined by Glamorgan wicket keeper and batter, Harry Wallace for the One Day Internationals across June and July.
Batters Jack Hope-Bell and Jacob Blades will be playing in a shadow England development squad and will face The Proteas on June 26 and 27.
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