A SCHOOL world record was set in a friendly T20 cricket match between Christ College Brecon and Llandovery College last week, with two Abergavenny CC batsmen playing starring roles.
The town club's Jack Ryan and Dylan Bradley’s 321-run opening partnership for the Brecon side ripped up the record books.
Christ College batted first and racked up the astonishing unbeaten total, with Ryan scoring 214 not out from just 79 balls, including 27 fours and nine sixes.
And opening partner Dylan was unbeaten at the other end on 61.
A shell-shocked Llandovery were then shot out for just 62 inside 13 overs.
Jack’s momentous innings also places him top of the ‘league’ of century-makers since 1889, when the very first century (112) was scored by a Christ College batsman.
Given the different contexts of traditional innings and T20 cricket, Jack’s score is a remarkable achievement and deserves a place in the school’s cricket history books.
The Brecon independent school is celebrating a season of record-breaking performances, growing participation, and increasing numbers of pupils progressing into elite performance pathways across Wales and England.
At the centre of its cricket development is the Aspirational Player Pathway (APP), designed for pupils involved in, or aiming towards, high-performance sport.
The programme is supported by leading coaches including world-class batting coach Toby Radford and Christ College’s Director of Elite Performance, former Wales and British Lions rugby star Jonathan “Fox” Davies.
Cricketers on the programme receive year-round one-to-one coaching at least once a week, alongside winter nets sessions and tailored athletic development.
Each pupil also has an Individual Development Plan, regularly reviewed to track progress.
Current players are representing the Glamorgan Women’s Elite Player Pathway and Emerging Player Pathway, Cricket Wales East and South squads, and Glamorgan Men’s squads..
This summer’s programme includes fixtures against MCC and The Forty Club, as well as visiting teams from Jersey, Gower College, and representative girls’ sides from Wales and Herefordshire.
Sadly, at club level the weekend programme was wrecked by the weather, with all four of Abergavenny CC’s teams rained off on Saturday.
Second-placed Penarth made the South Wales Premier One trip to Avenue Road, but despite the umpires being reluctant to call proceedings off, the ground crew of Eryl Cook and Paul Havard were adamant that no play would be possible, and they were proved right as the captains shook hands at 1pm with the game called off.
This Saturday (June 13) Abergavenny travel to the capital city to play Cardiff CC 1sts.
The table-topping 2nds travelled the other way to play Sully Centurions 1sts at the hosts’ request, but it was a wasted South East Wales 4 journey as the weather did not improve enough to commence, although it means Abergavenny stay unbeaten, with Whitchurch Heath 2nds at home this weekend.
The 3rds also made a fruitless trip to the coast to face Penarth 4ths, with Abertillery 1sts at home this Saturday, while the 4ths game at home to Mountain Ash 2nds was also scrubbed, with Whitchurch Heath 4ths away next.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny CC are delighted to announce continued car sponsorship for their overseas player.
A club spokesperson said: “Once again we are very happy with the partnership with FR Ball Insurance and Keith Price Garages, who have provided a car for our overseas player Josh Spies from Queensland.
“Last season, Josh was among the leading wicket takers in the Premier Division, and hopefully the combination will be equally successful this season.”
Other matches this Saturday include – Llanarth 1sts v Lisvane 2nds, Monmouth 2nds v Llanarth 2nds, Glangrwyney 1sts v Whitchurch Heath 3rds, Barry Wanderers 2nds v Glangrwyney 2nds, Monkswood 1sts v Barry Athletic 1sts.
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