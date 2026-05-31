GLANGRWYNEY 1sts secured a nail-biting two-wicket win with two overs to spare against visitors Pontnewynydd 1sts on Saturday.
The hosts’ attack struck early in Pont’s innings, taking the first wicket without a run scored and the second with only four on the board.
But the visitors’ mid-order steadied the ship and Pont recovered to post 171 all out in 39.1 overs of the South East Wales 8 clash, Ryan Murphy-Sharpe taking 3-30 and Ryan Pugh, Kristian Gilling and Mark Waldeck two wickets apiece.
Glan were 79-6 in reply and struggling when Murphy-Sharpe went for 31, but 47 from seventh man Joe Bowker and an unbeaten 26 from Pugh saw them over the line to 174-8.
The 2nds also gave a good account of themselves posting 214-8 away to Malpas 4ths in SEW 15, opener skipper Geoff Holmes scoring 53, Iestyn Devoy 43 and Marc Jones 37.
But the hosts then reached 217-6 with eight balls to spare, Jones taking 4-31 in his eight overs.
Glan Women 1sts won back-to-back Sunday games against Croesyceiliog and Miskin Manor however.
Playing at Croesyceiliog in the first game against the hosts, Croesy were restricted to 122-5 off 16 overs, Ariana Thomas taking two wickets and Mia Stephens and Isla Thomas one apiece.
They then replied with 133-4 off their 16 overs, Sally Stephens scoring 23, Nam Wootton 18 and Evie Jones 18.
Next up against Miskin, Glan scored 87-4 off their 16 overs, Mia Stephens scoring 17 and Sally Stephens 14.
And they then dismissed their rivals for 64, Mia Stephens taking six wickets and Nam Wootton three.
This Saturday (June 6), Glangrwyney 1sts travel to face Barry Wanderers 1sts away.
On Sunday (June 7), Glangrwyney Women 1sts host Ponthir CC Women at The Camp.
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