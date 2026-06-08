WHILE virtually all of the weekend cricket programme was undone by the weather, Usk CC did at least manage to play and win their Big Smash League game at home to Newport Royals on Thursday night.
Royals put in to bat first reached a useful 163-7 off their 18 overs, Navid Ahmed firing 64 off 49 balls including three sixes and five fours, with Tristyn Roets, Ryan Hancock and Daniel Cordell taking wicket braces and Hugo Caldicott and Ryan Hancock two catches apiece.
But despite the imposing target, a 95-run opening partnership between Caldicott and Pat Rodden, and a 63-run second-wicket stand between the former and Ryan Jones took them within sight of victory (158-2).
And they reached 165-3 with an over to spare to claim the win, Caldicott scoring 85 off 53 balls including a six and 11 fours and Rodden 42 off 33 balls.
Usk 1sts also managed to start their Saturday game at home to St Fagans in South Wales Premier One.
With the match reduced to 20 overs a side owing to the rain, the visitors scored 171-7, Glamorgan CCC's Callum Nicholls striking 88 as Tahmid Ahmed and Cameron Hemp took two wickets apiece, backed by single strikes for England star Joe Root's brother Billy, Ben Jones and Matthew Marriott.
And in reply, Usk reached 72-3 before proceedings were abandoned, Root scoring 28 not out, Tamoor Zafar 13, Caldicott 12 and Hemp 11.
The 1sts travel to face Newport United in the Big Smash League on Thursday night (June 11, 6pm).
On Saturday (June 13), Usk 1sts travel to play Ammanford in South Wales Premier One, while the 2nds host Newport Fugitives 1sts in South East Wales Division 2.
The 3rds are also in action in SEW 9 at home to Great Western Railway, Bridgend 1sts.
Monday night (June 15) also sees Usk 1sts host Chepstow 1sts in the Macey Cup.
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