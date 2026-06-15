A SIX off the very last ball from Guy Moore secured a dramatic three-wicket win for Usk 1st XI at Ammanford on Saturday.
Former Pakistan Test cricketer Imran Butt looked to have put the hosts in the driving seat scoring 130 off 137 balls before holing out to Glamorgan's Will Smale off a Sam Crisp delivery for the fifth wicket (256-5).
Jac Kenchington also scored 65 backed by Mohammed Aazim with 30 and Josef Davies 25 as the hosts reached 273-9 off their 50 overs.
Usk's Matthew Marriot starred with the ball taking three for 45 off 10 overs, while Crisp took 2-33-4 and Ben Jones, Matthew Williams and Cameron Hemp one apiece.
It was a sizeable target and it didn't get any easier when opener Hemp holed out for 14 (23-1).
But new man Smale took the attack to the Ammanford bowlers supported by opener skipper Hugo Caldicott, who made 26 before being bowled (79-2).
Smale and former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar then took the score to 149 before the latter's departure for 18, immediately followed a ball later by Smale holing out for 81 off 66 balls (149-4).
Iwan Jones soon departed caught by Butt for four (163-5), but with some 20 overs left, Moore and Williams then set about closing in on the target, sharing a 63-run sixth-wicket partnership before the latter's departure for 38 off 42 balls (226-6).
And in a thrilling end game, Moore and new man Tahmid Ahmed took them to within seven runs of the target with one over left.
Three singles left them needing four from two balls, and although they added another one on the penultimate delivery, Ahmed was run out, leaving Moore to face the final delivery with three needed.
And cometh the hour, cometh the man, as he smashed the ball clean over the boundary off Kenchington to take Usk to 280-7 and victory, finishing unbeaten on 48.
The win lifts the Monmouthshire village side to third in South Wales Premier One.
But the 2nds missed out by 21 runs at home to Newport Fugitives in South East Wales 2, all out for 131 in 42.3 overs chasing 152 all out.
Ryan Price took 4-12-9, Neil Perrett 3-19-7.3 and Jamie Jones 2-27-9 for Usk.
But after reaching 109 thanks to 38 from skipper Jamie Rayner, 22 from Dave Harding-Smith and 19 from Amit Aswani, the departure of the former for the fifth wicket sparked a collapse, with only 22 more runs added.
Great Western Railway Bridgend 1sts also steamrollered the 3rds by eight wickets in SEW 9, dismissing their hosts for 124 in 28 overs before reaching 126-2 in 26.2 overs.
Llanarth 1sts won by a giant 197 runs at home to Lisvane 2nds in SEW 5 however, racking up 297-5 off 45 overs before dismissing the city visitors for 100 in 28.2 overs.
Chris Bridges fired 80 off 61 balls, Paul Gittins 72 off 52 balls, Will Heath 60 and Isaac Evans 41 before Tom Heath took 4-24-8, Will Heath 2-40-9 and Arthur Newington-Bridges, Chris Page and Dennis Heath one apiece.
Usk face Kings Newport 2nds away on Thursday night (June 18) in the Big Smash League.
Saturday's (June 20) fixtures include – Usk 1sts v Pontarddulais 1sts, Rogerstone Welfare 1sts v Usk 2nds, Ponthir 2nds v Usk 3rds, Pontypridd 2nds v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Chepstow 3rds.
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