ABERGAVENNY 1sts visited Carmarthen Wanderers at Trinity St Davids Playing Field for the first time in their history on Saturday – although founded in the 1930s, they didn’t have a ground until the 1980s, hence the nomad name.
Winning the toss, the hosts batted first which proved a very good decision, as they reached 100-0 in 10 overs.
Abergavenny fought back though, and in the next 20 overs only conceded 76 runs taking three wickets (176-3).
There was then a 93-run stand for the fourth wicket before the visitors took four more wickets for just 11 runs, with Wanderers finishing on 292-7.
Young Lloyd Sharp had a good time in the field taking three wickets for 52, facilitating a run out and taking a catch.
However the catch of the match was a ‘worldie’ by Jack Ryan close to the boundary edge.
Josh Spies with 2-52 and a single wicket for Owen Harris were the other wicket takers.
Chasing such a big score, a good start is required, but with confidence at a low ebb Abergavenny fell to 72-5 by the 27th over ,with only Ryan Avery (28) and Baljeevan Khalso (17) getting starts.
It was at this point that Abergavenny showed some ‘metal’, led by Tom Pipe with a season-best 64 supported by Owen Harris 16, Lloyd Sharp (18) and skipper Sam Clarke 30 not out, enabling them to pass 200 and pick up seven valuable points, finishing their 50-over allocation on 213-9.
The 79-run loss nevertheless leaves them at the foot of South Wales Premier One after Week 5,
The week did bring some success for the 1sts though, with a 25-run Bank Holiday Monday Macey Cup win over Rogerstone Welfare.
Morgan Bevans with 63 off 49 balls and Olly Jones with 41 powered them to 145-5 off 20 overs before Welfare were restricted to 120-6, Leo Ling taking three wickets and Evan Jones two.
Back at Avenue Road on Saturday, Crumlin 1sts decided to bat first against Abergavenny 2nds and saw the South East Wales 4 match take three turns.
The visitors lost early wickets to be 63-4, then had a mini revival with a partnership of 74 for the sixth wicket but finally capitulated to 183 all out, Lee Fury dismantling them with 5-35 off seven overs.
Aber’s other wickets came from Dylan Beaumont Welsh (2-16), Eric Pike (2-28) and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy (1-39).
In reply, the hosts lost reliable skipper Ed Wilcott for 16, but fellow opener Drew Heffernan was in imperious form and carried his bat for a magnificent century finishing on an unbeaten 101 – his second ton following his 153 not out last season.
James Morris with 12 and Ellis Jones 14 chipped in, but the dominant support for Heffernan came from David Clarke with an unbeaten 40.
And Aber finished the game in the 29th over, reaching 184-3 to remain undefeated and stay top of the table with 75 points.
The 3rds batted first at home against Llandaff 4ths and were bowled out in 33 overs for 161.
Several players got starts – Will Jones scoring 20, Dylan Bradley 17, Ioan Wallace 10, and Steve Brown 15, but only Ryan Williams capitalised, scoring 68 at a run a ball.
The target set didn’t prove too difficult a task for Llandaff, who reached 162 for the loss of four wickets in 22 overs.
There was one run out and a wicket each for Marc Morgan, Wallace and Joe Bowden, with the result leaving them seventh in SEW 10.
Away to Ponthir 3rds, the 4ths bowled out the hosts for 203 in the 40th over, Manuraj Raju taking 2-23, Ted Jackson 1-30, Toby Fairbank 1-33 and Owain Bradley 4-38.
But they fell 53 runs short when they themselves were bowled out for 150 in the 33rd over, with only four players reaching double figures.
The pick of the batting was young Ted Jackson – someone with a bright future – scoring 64 not out, supported by Satish Rohra with 18, Elis Jones 18 and Raju 17, with the loss leaving them seventh in SEW 13.
Abergavenny 1sts will hope to turn the Premier One tide at home to seasiders Penarth this Saturday (June 6), when other fixtures are Sully Centurions 1sts v Abergavenny 2nds, Penarth 4ths v Abergavenny 3rds, Abergavenny 4ths v Mountain Ash 2nds (Crickhowell).
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