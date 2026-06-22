SIXTY two not out from Will Heath fired Llanarth 1sts XI to a four-wicket win away to Pontypridd 2nds in Saturday's South East Wales 5 clash.
The visitors won the toss and insterted the hosts, who made a solid start reaching 39 without loss.
Ollie Mann then clutched a catch off the bowling of Tom Heath to send Ali Saeed back to the pavilion for 33.
And fellow opener Mustafa Akhtar was also soon on his way for five, holing out to Dan Moseley off a Harrison Griffiths delivery (41-2).
New man Rhys Cutts then started with aplomb, helping the score to 67 before Aaron King snaffled a catch off a Moseley ball to dismiss Sampath Arachchige for six, with skipper Ethan Brown soon also on his way for a duck after facing only four balls (67-4), Moseley scattering his stumps.
Next man Hamza Ahmed fared no better, departing scoreless as Moseley bowled him (68-5).
And the dangerman struck again for his fourth wicket, trapping Abdullah Ahmed lbw for two (75-6).
But Cutts and Ishara Jeewanka then put on a 56-run stand before the former was bowled by Glen Hamilton for 54 (131-7).
And Jeewanka 19 and Scott Parish 17 saw them to 165 all out in 37.4 overs, Hamilton and Will Heath both claiming wicket braces.
The latter then opened with Isaac Evans who departed bowled for six (19-1) before forming a 59-run partnership with Sam Michel who scored 38 before holing out (78-2).
Heath and new man Ollie Mann added 42 before the latter was caught for 22 (120-3).
And although three more wickets fell in short order (129-6), the opener and Tom Heath with 14 not out saw them to 167-6 with two overs to spare.
Llanarth 1sts host Llandaff 3rds on Saturday (June 27), while the 2nds face Croesyceiliog 3rds away.
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