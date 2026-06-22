TWO wickets for just one run in Conrad Klappholz's opening over gave Glangrwyney 1sts a flying start in Saturday's home match against Miskin Manor 3rds.
But the visitors fought back to score 196-7 in 40 overs before dismissing the hosts for 139 in 31 overs, albeit they were a batter short.
Klappholz's fireworks saw Miskin's opener caught first ball of the innings by Michael Devoy, before his partner saw his stumps upended on the last ball of the over without scoring (2-1).
But the third wicket stand then added 161 as Gareth Jeffries scored 91, including four sixes and eight fours, and Anwen How 65, with Mark Waldeck also taking two wickets and Devoy and Joe Bowker one apiece.
Nick Jones then scored 29 in reply, but no one else could make much impression on the scoreboard.
The 2nds were set a huge target of 306-4 in 40 overs by hosts Porth 2nds on Saturday in SEW 15.
The top four batsmen racked up 265 off the bat as Porth made hay in the sunshine.
James McIlroy finally got rid of Andrew Powell for 84 hit wicket, and Neil Jones snaffled a catch off the bowling of Keiran Devoy to dismiss fellow opener Ajaykumar Patel for 63.
Neil Jones also trapped Callum Engerer for 28 and bowled Ross Capel for nine, but Abhishek Nagella reached 90 not out after blasting six sixes and six fours.
Glan then managed to see out their overs in reply, but were hemmed in by the Porth attack and could only reach 93-6 off their 40 overs.
Simon Hindle ground out a score of 38, bcked by Mallikarjuna Uppara with 17 and James McIlroy 14 in a backs to the wall performance.
Glan’s 1sts travel to the Vale of Glamorgan to play Dinas Powys 2nds this Saturday (June 27), while the 2nds host Cardiff CC 5ths.
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