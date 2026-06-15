AN unbeaten 53 from Joe Bowker guided 10-man Glangrwyney 1sts to a five-wicket home win over Whitchurch Heath 3rds on Saturday in South East Wales 8.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but soon regretted the decision, as both openers went for four, Conrad Klappholz clutching a catch off Bowker's bowling before Mark Waldeck snaffled a chance from the former's delivery (10-2).
And it was soon 16-3, Irtzia Haider holing out for a duck to Lima Barker as Klappholz struck again.
Whitchurch fought back with a 56-run fourth wicket stand before skipper Michael Richards was caught by Tim Jones off Ryan Murphy-Sharpe's bowling.
And Richards' erstwhile partner Alex Webb was then caught and bowled by Murphy-Sharpe for 26 (91-5).
Bowker struck again as Klappholz held a catch to see off Owen Fackrell for one (100-6), and Murphy-Sharpe added his second catch off a Waldeck delivery to dismiss Harry Sewell for six (121-7).
But the tail wagged as Owen Hopkins and Richard Hopcraft added another 31 before the latter's departure for 10, trapped lbw by Jones (152-8).
Hopkins soon followed for a well made 46, including two sixes and six fours (158-9), Klappholz securing his third wicket with a caught and bowled.
And he took his third catch as Murphy-Sharpe secured his third wicket to wrap up the innings on 159 all out in 28.2 overs.
Murphy-Sharpe scored 11 in reply before holing out (12-1) before new man Bowker and Nathan Holley added 30 when the latter was caught for 12 (42-2).
Bowker and Jones added 59 for the third wicket, Jones blasting 36 off 21 balls, including two sixes and six fours, before he was caught (101-3).
A swift 23 from Nick Jones helped them to 133-4 when he was bowled, before Bowker carried his bat taking them to 160-4 in 24.5 overs, supported by Waldeck seven not out.
Glan 1sts host Miskin Manor 3rds on Saturday (June 20).
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