USK CC 1sts were put to the sword in a 174-run South Wales Premier One loss at Bridgend Town on Saturday.
The hosts racked up a huge 360-5 off their 50 overs, Brad Wadlan firing 80 and Alex Horton 70 as four other batsmen made scores of 35 to 45.
In a long day in the field, Matthew Williams took two for 74 off 10 overs and Cameron Hemp, Tahmid Ahmed and Matthew Marriott one apiece.
In reply, the visitors lost Hemp for six (17-1) and never really recovered, listing to 73-4 and 133-7 before being sunk for 186 in the 39th over, only Tamoor Zafar with a battling 67 off 66 balls, including two sixes and 10 fours, and Guy Moore with a brisk 25 off 24 balls, making any real impression.
But they bounced back 24 hours later in the South Wales T20 Knock-Out Cup at home to St Fagans, winning by 39 runs after setting a target of 153-7 off 20 overs.
Skipper-opener Hugo Caldicott agonisingly holed out just short of his half century with 49, before 31 from 18 balls off former Qatar skipper Zafar and 21 from Moore.
Then two early wickets from Ben Jones and Mohammad Salman had the city suburb side 10-2, and only Jack Griffiths with 43 and Kishin Patel with 20 posted any real threat as they were limited to 114-5, the two opening bowlers each adding a second wicket and Glamorgan CCC’s Billy Root taking the fifth.
Usk’s Midweek side were also 28-run winners at home to Newport Zalmis in the Big Smash League, England star Joe Root’s brother Billy cracking an unbeaten 86 off 46 balls, including two sixes and eight fours, and Ryan Jones 31 not out as the hosts reached 175-2 off 18 overs.
Zalmis opener Imran Abbas fired 73 in reply, but Usk always had the edge, restricting the visitors to 147-7.
The 2nds also won at home to Newbridge 1sts in South East Wales 2 on Saturday, skipper Jamie Rayner firing 85 as part of a 107-run fourth-wicket stand with Dave Harding-Smith, who made 54, in a 217-5 40-over total.
Joe Peacock then removed one of the Bridge openers for a duck (12-1) and went on to to take 4-31, backed by Paul Murphy with 3-31 and Oliver Hall 2-23, as the visitors were dismissed for 183 with 11 balls left.
The 3rds missed out away to Blaengarw & Coedely 1sts by six wickets though, all out for 131 in 31.1 overs before the hosts reached 134-4 in 20 overs.
Henry Atkinson top-scored for Usk with 23, backed by George Atkinson with 19, while Ryan Price took 2-31 and Ceri Wynne and Ryan Hancock one each.
And Llanarth 1sts were downed by seven wickets at home to Bridgend Town 2nds in SEW 5, reaching 172-9 off 45 overs before being surpassed with 174-3 in 32.2 overs.
Skipper Sam Michell scored 31 and Will Heath and Isaac Evans 30s, with Chris Page taking the two Town wickets.
But the 2nds triumphed by 63 runs away to Lisvane 4ths in SEW 12, reaching 201-5 off 40 overs before dismissing the hosts for 138 in 32 overs.
Openers Dave Myatt with 58 and Nick White 45 gave Llanarth a strong start, backed by Anthony Norris with 31, before Mark Batt starred with the ball with six for 30, supported by Archie Greenslade with 3-29.
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