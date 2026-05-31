In reply, the visitors lost Hemp for six (17-1) and never really recovered, listing to 73-4 and 133-7 before being sunk for 186 in the 39th over, only Tamoor Zafar with a battling 67 off 66 balls, including two sixes and 10 fours, and Guy Moore with a brisk 25 off 24 balls, making any real impression.