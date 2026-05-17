LLANARTH 1st XI were beaten as much by the weather as Malpas as they lost a rain-reduced away match by five wickets.
Will Heath and skipper Ollie Mann put on 66 for the first wicket, as the former scored 38 and the latter 29.
And with Sam Michell adding 14 they were looking good at 110-2.
But from that point on only seventh man Tom Heath with an unbeaten 28 reached double figures as they were all out for 171 in 42 overs.
Malpas were in bigger trouble at 107-5 off 18.5 overs, but by this time rain had seen a revised target set of 106 from 20 overs, and victory was theirs.
Dennis Heath took three for 25 off four overs, backed by wickets from Will Heath and Mann.
The 2nds were skittled out for 75 at home to Bridgend Town 4ths, Nick White and Anthony Norris scoring 17s and Archie Greenslade 16.
But the bowlers made a competitive game of it before the visitors' reached 79-6 in the 24th over, Joshua Scouller with 2-17-6.3, Chris Page 2-19-6 and single wickets for Isaac Hinchliffe and Piers Bisson.
Glangrwyney 1sts' game at home to Lisvane 3rds barely got going before it was abandoned, with the hosts reaching 56-2 in 11 overs.
Nick Jones scored 17 not out and Ryan Murphy-Sharpe an unbeaten 16.
And the 2nds were downed by nine wickets away to Penarth 5ths, reaching 118-8 before the hosts raced to 119-1 in 13.2 overs.
Phil Cox scored 21, Rhodri Morgan 20 and Neil Jones and Hywel Price 18s.
Llanarth Acorns also hosted Glangrwyney in the Women's Welsh Plate East Round One on Sunday.
The home side reached 134-3 off 20 overs, Ellen Phillips scoring 39 not out, in response to Glan's 90-11.
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