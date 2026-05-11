A SPARKLING 81 and four wickets from Will Heath helped fire Llanarth 1sts to a 27-run South East Wales 5 win over visitors Radyr 3rds on Saturday.
The opener hit 14 fours in his 100-ball knock backed by Glen Hamilton with an unbeaten 40 and Tom Heath 17 not out as the hosts scored 202-7 off their 45 overs.
In reply, Llanarth's bowlers quicky took the initiative, reducing Radyr to 96-7 before bowling them out for 175 with nine balls to play.
Will Heath's four wickets came for 25 off nine overs, backed by 3-41-9 from Dennis Heath and 2-27-6.3 from Ollie Mann.
The 2nds were also involved in a tight SEW 12 game away to Vale 3rds, losing out by 32 runs.
Vale scored 213-4 off their 40 overs, Chris Page, Piers Bisson and Mark Batt among the wicket takers, before the visitors reached 181-7 in reply, Dave Myatt scoring 59, Nick White 37 and Page 34.
Nathan Holley scored 109 for Glangrwyney 1sts who also narrowly missed out by 17 runs away to Rogerstone 2nds in SEW 8.
The hosts scored 245-5 off their 45 overs, Raja Sundaramn scoring 114 as Conrad Klappholz took three wickets and Vic Phillips and Josh Devoy one apiece.
Glan then reached 228-8 in reply, opener Holley helming the innings backed by Phillips with 28 and Mark Waldeck 20 not out.
The 2nds also lost by seven wickets at home to Pontypridd 4ths in SEW 15 after scoring 133-6 off their 40 overs, John Meredith firing 34, James McIlroy 33 and Andrew Jones 28 not out.
Phil Cox then dislodged both Ponty openers for just one run, but the visitors then recovered to reach 136-2 without further problems in 22.5 overs.
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