USK hosted Abergavenny in a South Wales Premier One derby opener on Saturday, but sadly the weather had the final say.
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat with openers Cameron Hemp and Hugo Caldicott starting solidly against the visitors' opening attack.
Sam Clarke replaced Australian Josh Spies and had an instant impact, the latter taking a catch to claim the wicket of Caldicott for 16 (35-1) off the bowler's fifth delivery .
Glamorgan CCC's Will Smale then joined Hemp and played positively whilst Hemp dug in.
The opener started to open up as the second wicket partnership passed 50, and Mujeid Ilyas was introduced in the 20th over by Abergavenny, replacing Joe Harris, with the score on 95-1.
Smale was cutting loose and passed his half century off just 34 balls, ruining Clarke's figures.
And the return of Queenslander Spies didn’t curb the county star, who took 13 runs off his comeback over.
Smale brought up the 100 partnership In the next over, with Usk reaching 141-1 at the half-way stage.
Just after drinks Clarke came back on to bowl and claimed the danger man for 71 off 47 balls, caught by Harris, which included two sixes and nine fours.
And a couple of overs later Aber were celebrating again, when he clean bowled Hemp for a round 50.
Ilyas then took his first competitive wicket for Abergavenny, Guy Moore holing out to Glamorgan youngster Tom Norton for eight (183-4), which soon became 192-5 when Owen Harris induced former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar into holing out to Tom Pipe for 22 for his first wicket.
In the next over Clarke trapped Iwan Jones lbw for his fourth wicket and finished with a very respectable 4-46.
Usk passed 200 in the 37th over, and were 205-7 in the 39th over when Spies trapped Tahmid Ahmed lbw for eight, with Abergavenny very much back in the game.
But 91 runs later, with Usk skipper Elliot Doyle firing 51 off 47 balls before being caught by Pipe off the bowling of Harris, Usk looked favourites finishing on 296-8.
Sadly though, rain at that point meant that neither side would come out on top as the game was abandoned, with Usk awarded 10 points and Abergavenny nine.
Abergavenny 2nds made early inroads into the Cardiff 3rds batters at Avenue Road in their South East Wales 4 clash, reducing them to 44-3 in the 12th over.
But after 20 overs, the visitors were 99-3 and reached 213 all out in 37 overs, 33 of the runs coming in extras.
Pawan Nisansala took 3-31 and a run out and Toby Smith 3-39, while there were also wickets each for James Hrastelj and Evan Jones.
But in reply, Abergavenny were in dire trouble losing early wickets with only Lloyd Sharp with an unbeaten 21 troubling the scorer before the weather intervened and the game was abandoned with the hosts on 67-5, with the points split 12-10 in favour of the city side.
Abergavenny 3rds took on Ebbw Vale 2nds away in SEW 10, with the hosts amassing 207-6 in their 40 overs.
There were two wickets each for Jaiden Caswell and Tim Price and one wicket apiece for Eric Pike and Steve Brown.
The visitors then rapidly reached 64-2 in reply in just 11 overs, Jaiden Caswell scoring 28, when they too were thwarted by the weather, with the points shared 11-8.
A very strong South Wales Sri Lankans 2nds put on a superb batting display scoring a massive 358-6 in their 40 overs away to Abergavenny 4ths in SEW 13, Mark Anthony just missing out on a century scoring 97.
James Forrester and Maria Sheehan took wicket braces each and Elis Jones and Toby Fairbank one each.
Abergavenny then reached 64-1 in reply before rain scuppered the game, Mat Jones scoring 30 not out, Forrester 13 not out and Sheehan 10, and the hosts actually claiming a 12-10 advantage in points.
Usk 1sts suffered crushing disappointment in Sunday’s delayed 2025 Premier League T20 semi-final though, beaten by seven wickets by hosts St Fagans.
The day before, Usk 2nds limited hosts Lisvane 1sts to 214-9 off 45 overs in SEW 2, Joe Peacock and Ryan Price taking three wickets apiece before proceedings were called off.
And Julian Sanders fired 87 and Arvind Aswani 37 as the 3rds reached 220-3 off 40 overs, with the game abandoned with hosts Blackwwod 2nds 64-1 after 11 overs.
Next Saturday's fixtures include – Abergavenny 1sts v Newport 1sts, Pontymister & Crosskeys 1sts v Abergavenny 2nds, Abergavenny 3rds v TAW 2nds, Sudbrook 3rds v Abergavenny 4ths, Usk 1sts v Penarth, Llandaff 2nds v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Newbridge 2nds.
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