THE promotion race in Elite Stands UK Ardal South East took another twist after Abergavenny Town defeated high-flying Cwmbran Town 2-1 in midweek under the Pen-y-Pound Stadium floodlights.
With Goytre winning 4-0 at home to basement boys Tredegar Town on Friday night, the Pennies' Penperlleni neighbours put themselves back in with a shout of second, three points behind the Crows, and both with two games to play heading in to this week.
Cwmbran made a strong start in midweek, with Ross Davies' sixth-minute header coming back off the crossbar and Alex Davies directing the rebound over the target, before Sam Davies' effort was blocked less than 60 seconds later after a deep cross was only partially cleared.
Sam Davies fired a shot wide of goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 22nd minute before Abergavenny broke the deadlock seven minutes later when Ben Brooks curled a superb 25-yard shot past Callum Brain in the Crows' goal.
Joel Samuel then directed a shot over the bar from a deep 35th minute free-kick played into the Cwmbran box, before Alex Davies drove towards the home penalty area but could only find Ashley Morris with his low 25-yard strike.
Alex Davies' 41st minute half-volley from just over 25 yards was then saved by Morris prior to the Pennies' custodian saving an effort by Blake Tovey from the edge of the penalty area three minutes later.
The Crows continued to push for an equaliser after the interval as Jack Pewtner struck a 49th-minute effort over the bar from the edge of the penalty area after being picked out by a cross from the right flank.
Liam John next headed wide four minutes later following a deep free-kick before Pewtner's 59th-minute half-volley was blocked after a long throw was only partially cleared by the Abergavenny defence.
Cwmbran substitute Kyle Jones' close-range effort was then deflected behind for a 63rd-minute corner before the Pennies went close to scoring a second goal seconds later after Joe Bowen fired a low shot narrowly wide of the far post from the edge of the area.
But the hosts doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Brown struck a dipping volley from just outside the penalty area into the top corner of the net.
Brown drilled a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area seven minutes later after the ball was pulled back into his path, before Cwmbran had penalty appeals for a potential handball turned down in the 86th minute.
A Brooks' shot was then blocked after being played in by substitute Curtis Methven, before the Crows finally netted what turned out to be a consolation goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Jones scored his first goal for the first team, but it was too late to prevent their fourth league defeat of the campaign.
And Goytre took full advantage to close the gap on Friday, as Lewis Iles netted four times to virtually condemn Tredegar Town to relegation.
Leaders Caerphilly had the title in their hands leading 2-1 at Undy on Saturday in their final game, only to let in a 98th-minute equaliser, leaving them five points clear of the Crows.
Abergavenny Town were unable to build upon their midweek result on Saturday, going down to 10 men after a 60th-minute red card for Joel Ali and then losing 2-1 at already relegated Abertillery Bluebirds, having taken a 19th-minute lead through Ben Brooks.
Blaenavon Blues drew 3-3 at home to Lliswerry, but threw away a 3-0 half-time lead after a Matt Burns hat-trick had put them firmly in control.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.