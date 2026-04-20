IT proved a disappointing week for Mardy AFC, with two games producing no points and no goals despite battling displays.
First up were the seniors on Wednesday with a Gwent Premier 1 home game against fifth-placed Nantyglo.
Despite an under-strength side, a committed display saw them all square 0-0 at the break.
But Mardy were dealt a blow after 55 minutes when Alex Cavalli was deemed the last man when committing what looked an innocuous foul and was shown a straight red.
It looked as if the stalemate would be broken when the visitors were then awarded a spot kick, only to be foiled by a Matthew Davis save.
But with it looking as if the spoils would be shared, 10-man Mardy’s hopes were dashed 10 minutes from time by a Glo winner from Owain Evans.
The loss left the visitors third from bottom with a visit to fellow strugglers Llanhilleth up next tonight (Wednesday, April 22).
Mardy Development were hoping to extend their three-game unbeaten run on Saturday in the Langdon Cup at home to New Inn Development, who were on an unbeaten six-month run.
Mardy started confidently and Alfie Nicol was inches away from connecting with a Leighton Melia cross in the first minute, before the latter saw a shot flash inches wide after 13 minutes.
The visitors nevertheless should have gone ahead from the penalty spot after 36 minutes but Kyle Davies blazed over the bar.
An entertaining game remained goalless to the interval thanks to several excellent saves from Mardy keeper Morgan Pond.
But the visitors upped their game after the break, and forced several corners, with the aerial dominance of New Inn centre back Jak Pearce resulting in three goals.
The final 4-0 score to the visitors was harsh on a young team, for whom Scott Watson gave a man of the match performance, with the visitors’ marksmen being Darryl Nightingale, Max Thomas (2) and Bevan Tuck.
Mardy Dev host fellow Gwent Central One relegation battlers Pontnewynydd 2nds on Saturday.
At the other end of the table, Llanarth-based rivals Glascoed drew 0-0 at home to fifth-placed Race in midweek, but then suffered a 3-1 loss at table-topping Tranch.
Glascoed made the perfect start against the leaders, going ahead after four minutes through a peach of a free-kick from Kai Bevan.
They had chances to build on it, but some top saves from Sean Watkins kept it at 1-0 at the break.
And the second period proved a different game, with Tranch scoring two goals from set pieces and a third via a clinical finish in the last 20 minutes, leaving Glascoed third seven points behind the visitors and Sebastopol.
Elsewhere, Usk 2nds travelled to Blaenavon’s Memorial Ground with hopes of lifting silverware in the Benevolent Cup final on Sunday.
But it wasn't to be as a brilliant finish from Lewis Hale after seven minutes proved enough to give Pontypool Gwent Central 2 leaders Penygarn & Trevethin a 1-0 win.
Usk had the consolation of a 2-0 midweek GC2 home win over promotion rivals Tranch 2nds, Matthew Galletley and Liam Howells with two late goals.
Other results included – Clydach Wasps 4 (Josh Baynton, Jordan Jones, George Hughes, Colin Evans) Abertillery Excelsiors 1; Brynmawr 3 (Robert Mackenzie, Charlie Davies, Alex Holmes) Trinant 3; Crickhowell 4 (Omar Bojang 2, Jordan Wright, Connor Balment) Rassau 2; Forgeside 2 (Shaun Williams, Malaki Williams) PILCS 2nds 2.
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