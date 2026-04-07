CLYDACH Wasps fell to a 3-1 Gwent Premier top tier defeat at Caerleon on Saturday, leaving them fourth from bottom nervously looking over their shoulders.
The hosts missed two penalties, but led 3-0 at the break before Josh Baynton pulled one back three minutes after the restart.
But the lifeline was thrown away within a minute, Lewys McCarthy receiving a red card and leaving Wasps to play the next 40-plus minutes a man down.
High-flying Nantyglo also fell by the same 3-1 score away to mid-table AFC Pontymister in GP1, Caleb Withers with the visitors' 17th-minute goal as they stayed third.
But GP2 leaders Brynmawr secured a point in a 2-2 draw at Chepstow's Thornwell R&W, Alex Holmes (6) and Liam Davies (43) bookending the hosts' goals to leave the visitors a point above Fairfield United with two games in hand.
Crickhowell lost out 2-0 at home to third-placed Pontnewydd United though, leaving them fifth.
And Crick 2nds were crushed 8-2 by Glascoed at Llanarth, Liam Thomas, Josh Thomas and Gary Phillips firing braces and Andrew Lewis and Shane Davies one apiece for the hosts to go second in Gwent Central One, with Milan Arambasic and Ryan Smith scoring the consolations.
But Clydach Wasps 2nds and Forgeside shared the points in a 2-2 draw at the Rec, Joel Broad (7) and Jay McCloy (17) scoring for the hosts either side of a Calum Burns strike (13), before David Gulliford made it all square eight minutes into the second period.
Wasps 3rds were in dreamland when Keiran Wheatstone and Jake Larcombe fired them 2-0 up in nine minutes away to Fairfield Development in GC2.
But the hosts hit back with three goals in nine minutes before the break and won 5-2.
Elsewhere, it was Forgeside 2nds 0 Tranch 2nds 4 in the Benevolent Cup, while in North Gwent Reserves it was Fleur de Lys 1 Nantyglo 2nds 1 (scorer Dan Assirati) and Nantyglo Dev 1 (Dean Beardsley) Abertillery Excelsiors Dev 2.
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