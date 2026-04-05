GOYTRE‘S Ardal South East title hopes have been rocked, as a third straight loss on Friday was followed by the exit of its management duo, amid claims of a “shambles” behind the scenes and attempts at “micro managing”.
The club have been approached for comment, but hadn’t responded by the time the Chronicle went to print yesterday.
But former team boss Marc Ingles posted on Sunday: “So myself and @stewpot4 (Alex Stewart) have officially left @GoytreFC.
“I would like to thank all the players for their amazing efforts so far this season, but behind the scenes it is a shambles... micro managing and dictating. Unfortunately, that's a no for me.”
Promotion rivals Caldicot Town inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Goytre at Plough Road on Friday, with the Swans opening the scoring inside 10 minutes through a 20-yard bicycle kick into the top corner from Laurent Ngunjoh.
First half substitute Mallachi Graham levelled on 31 minutes for the Penperlleni-based hosts, but Ben Burns restored the lead for the Swans on 53 minutes with an assist from Ngunjoh, who then netted his second of the evening and his 16th goal of the season on 84 minutes.
And 16-year-old Caldicot substitute Elijah Hathaway rounded off an emphatic away win deep into injury time to condemn Goytre to a third consecutive defeat and throw the race for promotion wide open.
Goytre stay second with six games left, including a trip to high-flying rivals Cwmbran Town tonight (Wednesday, April 8), but are now 11 points adrift of leaders Caerphilly Athletic with three games in hand, with the Swans just two points further back in third.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues hosted Abertillery Bluebirds at Wales' highest ground on Saturday afternoon and ran out emphatic 3-0 winners.
The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes which ended 0-0, with Blues playing into the strong Storm Dave wind indebted to a brilliant save low down to his left from host keeper Luca Bullock, and the assistant referee flagging a Bluebirds goal offside.
The Blues came out for the second half with the wind behind them and renewed vigour.
Matt Burns was kept out by the Bluebirds keeper, as was Alex Berrow, while Jake Bull put a good opportunity over the bar.
But the nerves were settled on 65 minutes when some good work by Bailey Perry, Burns and Berrow forced Abertillery defender Alfie Shaw to turn the ball into his own net.
Five minutes later it was 2-0, with more good football putting Burns through on goal and Blues' top scorer making no mistake with the finish.
And with 10 minutes remaining Bull made up for his earlier miss when he fired home a Perry pass to make it 3-0.
The win leaves Blues 10th, ahead of a mouthwatering derby at home to Goytre this Saturday.
Ninth-placed Abergavenny Town didn't play at the weekend, and have to wait until April 18 for their next game, away to Caldicot.
But the 2nds won 1-0 at home to Caerau Ely for a third Premier South Reserves League win on Sunday, 16-year-old Morgan Dinis firing the only goal on 56 minutes.
Blues 2nds also secured three Gwent Premier Combination points on the road in midweek with a 1-0 win at Treowen Stars, defender Dan Parr scoring the only goal on 65 minutes and Stars missing a 79th-minute penalty.
Abergavenny 2nds travel to face Cardiff Met University this Sunday (April 12), while Blues 2nds travel to Abercarn United on Wednesday night (April 8) and Rogerstone on Saturday (April 11).
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