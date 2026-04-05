MARDY FC’s senior team played in midweek, but travelled with a weakened squad for an early evening Gwent Premier One start at Cwmcarn.
Nevertheless, the side weathered some early pressure from the hosts and began to frustrate them with some committed defensive work.
A scoreless first half would have been a reward for the team's determination but they went one better six minutes before the break when a Scott Watson long throw was touched on by Dan Wait for Nathan Price to put Mardy a goal to the good.
Sadly, the lead wasn't to last with Luke Hucker nodding home an equaliser from a corner in the third minute of added time at the end of the half.
And unfortunately, the interval seemed to break the visitors' concentration, as only two minutes into the second half they went behind to a goal from Dayten Davies, with a third goal coming almost immediately when the dangerous Jack Clarke netted his 14th of the season.
Mardy managed to regroup and began to defend solidly again but with the half wearing on, tiredness began to take its toll and, despite several substitutions, the visitors were forced to play on with a number of walking wounded still on the pitch, resulting in two further late goals from Zak Morgan and Nathan George to make the final score 5-1.
Despite the loss, which leaves them five points above the bottom two, they need to bounce back quickly with a tough task away to mid-table Alway of Newport on Wednesday evening (April 8) before facing Pontymister at home on Saturday (April 11).
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