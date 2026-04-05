MARDY Development hosted PILCS Reserves on Saturday in Gwent Central One, and fielded a young team bolstered by first teamers Nathan Price and Ben Symonds playing out of position at right back and centre midfield respectively.
Play began with a strong wind behind the hosts, but it proved something of a hindrance with passes and shots overhit, although Price did bring a good save from visiting keeper Josh Hunt after 13 minutes.
However, Mardy took the lead ten minutes before the break with a fine goal from young Ellis Morgan, who collected the ball and shrugged off a defender's challenge, before having his shot blocked by Hunt but firing home the rebound to put his side 1-0 up at the break.
With the wind behind PILCS after the restart, they also saw shots flying high and wide, although keeper Morgan Pond was forced into one excellent save.
However, the hosts increased their lead on 55 minutes when Symonds found himself in the unaccustomed position of the opposition penalty area, and beat Hunt with a well-placed shot in off the far post for 2-0.
The lead was cut with 13 minutes to go thanks to a Sam Barton goal to set up a potential grandstand finish, but the hosts hit back almost immediately with an excellent goal.
Rhys Gully received the ball near halfway and set off down the right wing before putting over a lovely cross which Charlie Morris headed back across goal for 17-year-old Alfie Nicol to score his first Mardy goal by nodding the ball past Hunt to make the final score 3-1.
The match had been preceded by a minute’s silence for Chris Wham, who suddenly passed away last week after being connected with the club for many years.
The Development Squad have two away games this week, against Clydach Wasps Reserves last night (Tuesday, April 7) followed by another derby at Forgeside on Saturday (April 11).
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