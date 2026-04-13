IT proved a busy week for Mardy AFC, with midweek and Saturday fixtures for both teams, and the Development squad taking the honours after extending their unbeaten run to three games.
The week began with a vastly under strength first team travelling to high-flying Alway in Newport.
Despite defeating their opponents at home recently, a midweek evening game away from home is always demanding on player resources, but Mardy showed fighting spirit by taking the game to the home team early on and actually took the lead after15 minutes with a goal from Nathan Price.
However, an equaliser came from the penalty spot came just after the hour mark and Mardy were denied the Gwent Premier One point they deserved by a late goal to see them go down to a 2-1 defeat.
The Development squad were in derby action the following night away to Clydach Wasps Reserves in a tight game which remained goalless until just before the hour mark when Eddie Watkins gave Wasps a lead which lasted ten minutes before Alfie Nicol grabbed his second Mardy goal in two games to level the scores.
Charlie Morris then gave the visitors a 2-1 lead which looked as if it had secured all three points only for a Wasps equaliser from Daniel Symonds five minutes into added time gave his side a share of the spoils.
Saturday then saw the Development face another local Gwent Central One derby away to Forgeside, and they conceded the first goal of the game after five minutes when Shaun Williams put his side ahead.
A strong wind was making things difficult but Mardy grew into the game and levelled in spectacular fashion when Ben Clarke powered a volley through a crowded area into the top corner to make the half time score 1-1.
The game was a competitive affair with both sides battling relegation ,but it was Mardy who went in front after 57 minutes when Jamie Hall finished clinically after an assist from Mike Davies.
Forgeside then levelled the game through an Adam Clarke goal with 15 minutes remaining before Mardy were awarded a penalty which unfortunately was sent into orbit alongside Artemis by Chris Price.
Both sides battled hard for a winner and the visitors' veteran keeper Ben Shooter did well to keep the scores level with two smart saves.
With normal time up, it looked as if Mardy would have to be content with a share of the spoils and three games unbeaten, but in the 95th minute Max Williams sparked some exuberant celebrations with a low drive from outside the area into the bottom corner to secure a 3-2 win, in the process becoming the second Maximus to hit the headlines on Saturday afternoon after the Grand National!
Finally, the first team faced Pontymister at home and had a disastrous first 45 minutes with the Mister Men in complete control and leading by six clear goals at half-time.
Fortunately, the team managed to regroup after the break and kept a clean sheet until the final whistle to nevertheless go down to a disappointing 6-0 home defeat.
This week, the first team host Nantyglo on Wednesday (April 15) evening.
The Development Squad are also in cup action on Saturday, (April 18), when they host New Inn Dev.
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