GOYTRE's promotion hopes were further dented with a 0-0 draw away to derby rivals Blaenavon Blues on Saturday, three days after a 3-0 loss in a six-pointer at high-flying Cwmbran Town.
Having seemingly been in pole position to be crowned Elite Stands UK Ardal South East champions just weeks ago, the Plough Road club's form has deserted them, with four consecutive defeats and the resignation of manager Marc Ingles.
Following a relatively cautious start to the opening stages of the midweek clash at Cwmbran Stadium, Crows skipper Tom Rutherford went close with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area in the 13th minute, before the visitors responded four minutes later when Thomas Pratt headed over from a corner.
Goytre goalkeeper Joe Massaro denied Abdul Ibrahim in the 19th minute, prior to Alex Davies cutting in from the flank and seeing his low shot come back off an upright just after the half-hour mark.
Ibrahim went close in the 38th minute with an effort from the right-hand side of the penalty area, as it appeared the promotion rivals would be heading back to the changing rooms on level terms.
However, Cwmbran Town opened the scoring in the second minute of stoppage-time when Harry Russell was played through on goal by Davies to clinically finish past Massaro.
Goytre had time to respond before the half-time whistle, but Lloyd Oliver was unable to keep his stoppage-time header on target after a long throw into the Crows' penalty area was only partially cleared.
The league's top scorer Chris Ham then had a header saved from a 48th-minute Goytre corner prior to Jack Pewtner's shot on the turn in the visitors' penalty area being blocked five minutes later.
And the Crows doubled their advantage when Goytre failed to deal with a 59th-minute corner and Rutherford netted from close-range in the ensuing goalmouth melee.
The hosts nearly increased their advantage four minutes later when Pewtner cut inside from the left and his strike was deflected behind for a corner.
Time was beginning to run out for the Plough Road men to rescue something from the match, as Leon Thomas' 65th-minute drive from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before Ham's header from a long throw was saved.
Cwmbran Town goalkeeper Callum Brain next denied Thomas from close-range in the 72nd minute prior to Pewtner's close-range back heel being saved by Massaro six minutes later.
But the hosts completed the scoring with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, as Russell drove towards the edge of the visitors' penalty area and curled a shot into the corner of the net.
Cwmbran Town substitute Aysa Al-Doori struck a low 20-yard drive at Massaro within two minutes before Pratt was denied by Brain in the 84th minute as the visitors hunted a consolation goal, but to no avail.
The result saw Cwmbran leapfrog Goytre to second, but having hammered Blues 7-0 at Plough Road recently, the village side were hoping to stop the rot at the Memorial Ground on Saturday.
Instead, they found the hosts' defence far more formidable this time, as the two fought out a goalless draw.
The game literally saw four seasons in one afternoon – rain, hail, snow and sunshine as well as a gusty wind that didn't help anyone.
It still proved a decent and good natured derby, with both sides having two gilt-edged opportunities where the keepers came out on top.
Blues' Luca Bullock made a strong save down to his right before Alex Berrow broke the visitors’ offside trap but his shot was well saved by Massaro.
Bullock produced another great save in the second half, as did Massaro when Bailey Perry cut in from the left and fired his shot too close to the keeper.
It doesn't get any easier for Goytre though, with league leaders Caerphilly Athletic the Plough Road visitors on Friday night.
Abergavenny Town, who didn't play last week, visit Caldicot on Saturday, when Blues travel to Undy.
The Pennies 2nds lost 4-2 away to Cardiff Met 2nds on Sunday in the FAW South Premier Reserves League, Joel Ali and Harrison Reynolds their scorers.
And Blues 2nds suffered a 4-1 Gwent Premier Combination loss away to Abercarn in midweek, and a 5-1 Saturday reverse at Rogerstone, Finley Watkins and Connor Mayley respectively with the consolations.
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