THERE was the sound of leather on willow across playing fields again at the weekend, as teams warmed up for the new season with friendly matches.
Abergavenny lost by 40 runs at home to Pentyrch on Saturday after being set 250-3 off 40 overs, Joe Bowden taking two wickets and Sam Clarke one, while David Clarke took two catches and Will Eccles a stumping.
Aber opener Ryan Avery made early hay hitting 68 off 86 balls in reply, including seven fours and a six, and Clarke a sizzling 51 not out retired off 44 balls, including two sixes and three fours.
But only Ryan Watkins with 23 made any other real impact with the bat and the hosts finished their allotment on 210-6.
Usk CC played back-to-back home matches with Cardiff Met University and the university President's XI, but the students proved the class act, winning both.
The Met won Saturday's match by 47 runs, scoring 212/4 declared off 37 overs before Usk replied with 165/8 off their 37 overs, Joe Peacock firing 55 backed by Jamie Rayner and Daniel Cordell with 24s.
The following day was a closer affair, the President's XI prevailing by two wickets after Usk reached 165 all out in 42.5 overs, Guy Moore with 44, Mohammad Salman 36, Iwan Jones 28 and Ryan Jones 24.
Met then reached 167-8 in 38.5 overs, Ollie Hall taking two wickets.
Abergavenny host Cardiff Met on Saturday (April 25) in another friendly, while Usk host Penarth the same day before visiting Dumbleton in the Cotswolds on Sunday.
Llanarth 1sts take on their 2nds on Saturday, while Glangrwyney host Porth on the Saturday and Ebbw Vale on the Sunday.
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