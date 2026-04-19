AFTER four defeats and a draw, Goytre FC finally returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 win over 10-men Ardal South East table toppers Caerphilly Athletic.
There was also a 1-1 draw for Blaenavon Blues at Undy, but Abergavenny Town lost out 2-1 at high-flying Caldicot Town.
Goytre looked favourites for the title until their run of four defeats, and Caerphilly went into Friday night's Plough Road clash knowing that victory in their remaining two games would secure top spot regardless of results elsewhere.
And the visitors got off to the best possible start when top scorer Iwan John netted his 36th league goal on 13 minutes.
But Lewis Iles equalised two minutes before half-time to send both teams in level at the break.
And the game was turned on its head on 69 minutes when the visitors' Will Toms saw red shortly after coming on as a second half substitute, with Thomas Pratt firing Goytre ahead within two minutes.
The hosts' Chris Ham then ended his recent goal drought on 79 minutes before turning provider for Sam Broadribb to seal the three points in injury time.
The result stopped the rot for Goytre, who have slipped six points off the top-two promotion slots in third, with their management team also walking out and returning last week to last season's runners-up Chepstow, who they oversaw last season.
It wasn't a happy return to the Jockeys though, as they lost three players in two mad stoppage time minutes to red cards, and second-placed hosts Cwmbran then scoring to win 2-1.
Caldicot welcomed Abergavenny Town to Jubilee Way on Saturday with still an outside chance of making the top two, and got off to the perfect start when captain Matthew James broke the deadlock on 15 minutes.
Substitute Alex Edwards extended Caldicot's lead early in the second half, and although Sam O'Sullivan bagged his first goal for Abergavenny in injury time, it was too little, too late, with the result leaving the Pennies 10th.
Undy welcomed Blaenavon Blues to the Causeway, aiming to take maximum points in their pursuit of a top-five finish.
Blues started brightly and put the home defence under pressure, with Alex Berrow unlucky after closing the keeper down and the ball squirting away.
But Berrow put the visitors in front on the half-hour when he linked well with Matt Burns, and the Blues marksman turned provider with a perfectly-weighted pass for the former to fire home.
The second half saw the Blues create several gilt-edged chances but fail to convert them.
And veteran Undy striker Gareth Cullimore levelled with 15 minutes to go , and Blues then needing some last ditch tackles and a fantastic save from keeper Luka Bullock to share the points.
Goytre, who have three games left, host Tredegar Town on Friday night (April 24), while Abergavenny Town travel to Abertillery Bluebirds on Saturday and Blaenavon, one place behind the Pennies in 11th, host Lliswerry.
Meanwhile, three goals in the first half hour from Will Edwards, Harrison Reynolds and Joel Ali gave Abergavenny 2nds a 3-1 midweek win at Cardiff Draconians in Premier Reserves South.
And Blues 2nds also won 2-1 at Caldicot in the Gwent Premier Combination League.
The hosts went in front just after the half-hour, but lively youngster Harvey Pritchard levelled within three minutes.
He also won a penalty for Blues after some skilful dribbling, only for Dylan Jones to put the spot kick over the bar.
But Blaenavon scored the winner in the 77th minute after young defender Dan Parr, won the ball on halfway and fed Pritchard, who put through Finley Watkins to fire home.
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