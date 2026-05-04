FOOTBALL Camp Abergavenny have been awarded ‘Football Camp of the Year’ for the second year in a row by the Welsh Prestige Awards.
The camp has once again been recognised for its outstanding contribution to youth football development.
Head Coach Ethan Ross works hard to help players develop, running weekly Saturday sessions and also camps in the week during school holidays.
Ross has a vast range of coaching experience with Dragons Football Academy and he has also recently started working at Bristol Rovers Academy.
The football camp takes place at the home of Abergavenny Town, the Pen Y Pound Stadium, and is a key part of the local community.
After receiving the honour once again, Ross said. “For me personally, it’s a really proud moment to win the Wales Prestige Award ‘Football Camp of the Year’ for the second year in a row.
“We started this with literally just one player turning up, but the ambition from day one has always been clear, to create a positive environment where players can enjoy their football, build confidence and develop their skills.
“To now see so many players involved, progressing and even going on to train and play with high level teams makes us as a football camp really proud.
“What makes it even more special is knowing how far it’s come. From those early days to what it is now, it really shows the kind of environment that’s been built.
“It’s been great to see such a strong standard of players coming in, all pushing each other and creating a really positive atmosphere.
“That’s been a big part of the journey, and it’s something we’re really proud of as we keep moving forward.”
For more details, see www.thefootballcamp.co.uk and www.facebook.com/Football.TrainingCamp.Abergavenny
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