GOYTRE'S promotion push came unstuck with a 2-0 midweek loss at county rivals Undy on Saturday, dropping them to third in the Ardal South East League behind leaders Caerphilly and Cwmbran Town.
Abergavenny Town also threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Risca United losing 4-2, but Blaenavon Blues won 4-0 at home to lowly Abercarn United to leapfrog the Pennies to 10th.
Goals from Dylan Owen-Davies (15 minutes) and Tom Squire (62) sank Goytre, who slipped three points behind the second-placed Crows.
Harrison Reynolds fired Abergavenny in front at home to Risca after 12 minutes and Ben Brooks doubled the lead on 39 minutes.
But the wheels fell off before half-time, Risca scoring two to level at the break, and going on to add two more on 57 and 83 minutes.
The Blues were on fire though in their final home game of the season, dispatching Abercarn in clinical fashion.
Matt Burns put the home side in front on 17 minutes before Blaenavon doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when some good work by skipper Kai Burton was headed home by Alex Berrow.
Within ten minutes Berrow added his second of the evening, Burns this time the assister.
And Perry completed the win when his deflected shot looped over the keeper.
Blaenavon Blues 2nds also enjoyed back-to-back Gwent Premier Combination home wins, 2-1 over Croesyceiliog 2nds (Mike Randall, Harvey Pritchard) in midweek and 3-1 over Caldicot 2nds (Nathan Watts. Mike Randall, Harlie-James Doble) on Saturday.
Clydach Wasps bounced back from a 4-1 midweek loss at promotion-chasing New Inn, beating Sifil 3-1 away on Saturday in the Gwent Premier top tier thanks to goals from Joshua Baynton (34) and Ben Rogers (45, 88).
Brynmawr United lifted silverware on Friday with a 4-2 Gwent Premier 2 Cup final win over Crickhowell at Rogerstone's Fugitives stadium.
Having warmed up with a a 7-1 home league thumping of Thornwell, Charlie Davies gave them a flying cup final start with a sixth-minute opener, only for Crick to hit back within three minutes through Connor Belmont.
But Liam Davies restored the lead on 17 minutes and United led 2-1 at the break.
Crick's Craig Thomas levelled again seven minutes into the second period, but Joshua Lloyd put Mawr back in front eight minutes later, and a second from Charlie Davies secured the trophy four minutes from time.
Mardy lost 2-1 at home to Pentwynmawr Athletic in Gwent Premier One after going in front through a 70th-minute Ben Jones goal.
And Usk Town finished bottom of Gwent Premier 2 following successive 3-1 away losses to Trinant and Thornwell.
Glascoed’s Gwent Central One fixture backlog saw them win 3-0 away to Panteg 2nds thanks to a Gary Phillips penalty and goals from Kevin Andrews and Shane Davies, and 4-2 away to Clydach Wasps 2nds, Josh Thomas with a brace, and strikes from Keenan Welch and Jordan Taylor, before a 2-0 loss on Saturday away to PILCS 2nds.
Although Wasps 2nds were downed by the Llanarth-based outfit, they bounced back by beating Pontnewynydd 2nds 5-1 on Saturday, Jay McCloy firing a hat-trick, backed by goals from Joel Broad and Adam Bailey.
Mardy 2nds also hammered Pontnewynydd 2nds 7-0 last week, extending their unbeaten league run to five, with Nathan Price scoring a hat-trick and goals from 16-year-olds Ellis Morgan and Charlie Morris, 17-year-old Josh Parfitt and Ben Symonds.
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