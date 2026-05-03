GLANGRWYNEY CC 1sts were grateful for the intervention of the weather as they faced a mountainous 333-7 target off 40 overs at home to Sully Centurions 2nds.
Mark Waldeck took three wickets and Iestyn Devoy two in their 2026 South East Wales Cricket League Division 8 opener at The Camp.
Waldeck's wickets included Basil John for 163, who fired no less than seven sixes and 21 fours in a devastating knock.
And Glan had reached 35 without loss off nine overs in reply when rain stopped play, Waldeck making 13 and skipper Mike Devoy seven.
Caerdydd Barbarians 1sts cruised to an eight-wicket home win over Glan's 2nds, who were all out for 109 in 32.1 overs, James McIlroy 36 and Simon Hindle 29 the two batting sparks of light.
In reply, the hosts raced to 112-2 in just 10.2 overs, Phil Cox with both wickets.
Llanarth 1sts limited hosts Tondu 2nds to 208-5 off their 45 overs in an SEW 5 clash.
Dennis Heath took two wickets and Chris Page, Will Heath and Sam Michell one apiece for the visitors, but they had no chance to reply as the rain intervened.
The 2nds finished their SEW 12 game at home to Dinas Powys 3rds, but missed out by just two wickets after a tight battle.
The hosts were all out for 91 off 34.5 overs, openers Dave Myatt with 26 and Anthony Norris with 22 getting them off to steady start before the Dinas attack took control.
But Llanarth's bowlers fought back, reducing the visitors to 30-4 and 61-6 before they reached 92-8 in 28.3 overs, Andrew Hilditch taking 3-15 off seven overs, Piers Bisson 2-12-7 and Mark Batt 2-9-3.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 9) include – Rogerstone Welfare 2nds v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Pontypridd 4ths, Llanarth 1sts v Radyr 3rds, Vale 2nds v Llanarth 2nds.
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