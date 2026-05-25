NEW Glamorgan CCC star Tom Norton was presented with a new shield as Abergavenny CC’s ‘Outstanding High Achiever’ of the 2025 Season at Saturday’s 1st XI home fixture against Ammanford.
The shield was donated to the club by Sara Chicken in memory of her late father Ron Collett – a club stalwart from the 1950s onwards – who made the presentation with Mike Powell, who was extremely supportive of Ron when he was poorly and leading up to his passing.
Eighteen-year-old Tom made an instant record-breaking impact last month in his Glamorgan County Championship debut against Somerset, becoming the youngest ever debutant to take a hat-trick and the first since 1906.
Sadly, the 1sts couldn’t find that sort of form though in front of a big Avenue Road crowd on a scorching afternoon, as Abergavenny gave possibly their worst performance since gaining promotion to South Wales Premier One.
They won the toss and batted, but against Ammanford’s very good bowling attack found it really difficult and were soon reduced to 37-5, with Ryan Avery (seven), Olly Jones (nine), Jack Ryan (seven), Morgan Bevans (nine) and Owen Harris without scoring all back in the pavilion.
This quickly became 47-8, Baljeevan Khalsa (six), Lloyd Sharp (two) and Sam Clarke (two) joining them.
Thanks to some late lower order hitting they did manage to get to 92 all out in 28 overs, Joe Harris with 17 and Ben Morris 23 the only two batters to reach double figures.
Glamorgan’s Jamie McIlroy set the tone with 2-16 from his 10 overs allowing Charlie Bujega (3-14) and Rory Nicholson (4-22) to clean up.
With Pakistan Test Player Imran Butt in fine form having made a century the week before, the total was never going to pose too many problems.
And Butt with 53 not out and Gruffudd Owen who hails from Bronwydd an unbeaten 26, the visitors reached 95-0 in 21 overs.
Abergavenny suffered the ignominy of ‘nil point’, leaving them bottom of the division after four fixtures, with Carmarthen Wanderers up next Saturday away.
But the 2nds won by 37 runs away to Barry Athletic 1sts in South East Wales 4 after being asked to bat first, making a competitive total reaching 207-9 off 40 overs.
Openers Ed Woolcott (48) and Drew Heffernan (53) laid the foundation, supported by Evan Jones (28), Toby Smith (13), Will Eccles (11) and a useful 25 not out knock from Ellis Jones.
Athletic were then undone early on by the bowling of Dylan Beaumont-Welsh, who with two more wickets later on finished up taking four for 19.
He was backed up by James Hrastelj (2-28), Leo Ling (2-25) and a wicket each from Tim Price and Toby Smith, as the hosts were dismissed for 170, leaving Abergavenny second in the table.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny 3rds hit fine form with a vengeance as they were put into bat by hosts Cardiff 4ths.
The top order made hay in the sunshine hitting 16 sixes and 38 fours between them, the star being Will Jones with a magnificent 132 not out, backed up in no small measure by Mihla Sibanda with 81 from 28 balls and David Clarke with 80 not out from 39 balls.
Ryan Williams chipped in with 21 at the top of the order as Abergavenny reached 334-2 in their 40 overs.
Faced with such scoreboard pressure Cardiff made a good fist of it with their opener making 96, well supported by his teammates.
Skipper Stephen Brown slowed their reply taking 3 for 29, and Cardiff finished 64 short of their target on a respectable 271-5, the win leaving Abergavenny third in SEW 10.
At Crickhowell, Llantwit Fardre 2nds posted 220-7 against Abergavenny 4ths who then reached 221-4 with five balls to spare, young opening bat Oli Hobbs the star of the show with an impressive 92 not out, hitting a six to win the SEW 13 game and thus depriving himself of a well-deserved century.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Abergavenny 2nds v Crumlin 1sts, Abergavenny 3rds v Llandaff 4ths, Ponthir 3rds v Abergavenny 4ths.
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