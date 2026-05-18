THE county connection helped fire Glamorgan away to Warwickshire at Edgbaston, as Monmouthshire’s Ben Kellaway fired 139 and teenager Tom Norton – fresh from his Championship debut hat-trick heroics – took more wickets.
Glam’s victory push was ultimately thwarted by Monday’s rain, but they always had the edge after Kellaway’s first innings century knock, which came after the visitors had suffered two ducks without scoring.
The Chepstow CC 22-year-old added 194 in 52 overs with captain Kiran Carlson (85) for the third wicket, reaching his century after 185 balls, including a six into the Hollies Stand.
And the England Lions cap went on to total 18 fours in his 242-ball innings before holing out from a devilish lifter.
Kellaway, who scored a half century in Australia for the Lions last winter, told BBC Sport Wales: “I feel like my batting has been in a pretty good place at the start of the season.
"I missed a couple of games through a bit of injury, but I still felt like my game was in a good place.
"I've had a couple of starts in this first block, but it felt really nice to be able to convert one today.
"I think they bowled really well throughout the day. They were relentless, especially with the new ball in both of those spells.
"It was just about me and Kieran trying to put a partnership together there and really stick it out.
"Luckily, we came out on the right end of that and put together a really nice stand to get us back in a good position on the first day."
And he was unfazed by not being selected for the Lions to play South Africa A later this month, saying: "I'll just keep striving and keep pushing performances in for the team and then wherever that gets me, that's where it is.
"My priority at the minute is impacting games for us."
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Abergavenny CC product Norton, who became the youngest ever hat-trick Championship debutant in the previous week’s win over Somerset, added 29 off 44 balls coming in 10th as Glam reached 360 all out.
The teenage seamer then starred with the ball taking four wickets for 48 off 13.5 overs and a catch as the Bears were dismissed for 252, with Kellaway also snaring a wicket with his spin.
Norton dismissed third man Dan Mousley for 30, clipping the off-stump after a badly judged leave (93-3).
Then on day three, he took the big wicket of Beau Webster for 21, caught low at first slip by Colin Ingram to leave the hosts struggling at 141-7.
Ed Bamber and Jordan Thompson staged a recovery for the Bears, passing 200 without further loss before the Monmouthshire connection halted their momentum, Norton clutching a catch at long on off Kellaway’s spin to see off the former for 46 (221-8).
And Norton then cleaned up the tail with two more wickets in three balls, firstly seeing off Thompson lbw for 57 (252-9) and then Olly Hannon-Dalby for a second ball duck, Kellaway repaying the favour with the catch.
Kellaway then continued his form with the bat adding 42 as Glam reached 259 all out in the second innings to establish a 367-run lead, Norton chipping in with seven.
But the hosts then batted to 100-2 before the rain scuppered any more play.
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