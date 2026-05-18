HAVING suffered a wash out the day before at Bridgend, Abergavenny CC 1sts secured a 15-run Senior Welsh Cup win at Brecon on Sunday.
Aber won the toss and batted with their innings reduced to 34 overs by the weather, reaching 222-5, largely thanks to a 107-run fourth-wicket partnership between Morgan Bevans and Mujeid Ilyas.
First XI 2025 Player of the Year Bevans struck 72 off 65 balls, including two sixes and five fours, and Ilyas hit 64 off 57, including six fours and a six. while Baljeevan Khalsa also weighed in with 33.
Set a revised 233 to win, Brecon were then restricted to 217-6 off 34 overs, Jack Ryan and Ilyas taking two wickets, Josh Spies one and Olly Jones a run out.
The day before, with overcast skies and the threat of rain, Abergavenny 1sts had won the toss and put hosts Bridgend into bat, only for rain to delay the start.
At 2.20 pm the umpires stepped out to check the playing area and settled for a 26 overs-a-side game commencing just after 3pm.
Ben Morris struck in his opening over having Thomas Cogbill caught by keeper Joe Harris for three (9-1).
This brought in-form Alex Horton to the crease, who raised the tempo with the 50 coming up in the sixth over.
Abergavenny then turned to spin with Sam Clarke and Ilyas, although their first four overs saw 34 runs added, with Horton passing his 50.
Ilyas did take a wicket in his second over (82-2) however, Sam Wood caught for 25 by Clarke, and followed up trapping Alex Pierson lbw for five (94-3).
And three balls later he had Horton stumped by Joe Harris for 51 (96-4), before this became 99-5 as Jack Ryan took a wicket in his first over.
Brad Wadlan was then out lbw to Ilyas for his fourth wicket, Bridgend collapsing from 82-1 to 103-6.
A partnership of 33 for the seventh wicket boosted the hosts marginally, but two Clarke wickets halted progress and they finished their 26 overs on 151-8
Like Bridgend, Abergavenny then lost a wicket in the first over when Tom Pipe was caught second ball for a duck by Horton off Alex Jones.
Ryan Avery followed in the next over for five (8-2), bringing Bevans in to join Ryan, but two balls into the third over the game was abandoned.
The Abergavenny team was Ryan Avery, Jack Ryan, Tom Pipe, Morgan Bevans, Owen Harris, Sam Clarke, Mujahid Ilyas, Joe Harris, Ben Morris, Josh Spies and Lloyd Sharp. Match officials were Martin Nickson and Vaughan Thomas.
Near neighbours Monkswood brought their 1sts to Avenue Road to face Aber 2nds the same day, and inserted the hosts after winning the toss, which after 12 overs didn’t look a clever move as openers Ed Woolcott with 39 and Baljeevan Khalsa 45 took the score to 92-0 after 15 overs.
But having already had one delay, the return of the rain saw any further play scuppered.
The 3rds game away to Bridgend Town 3rds was scrubbed without a a ball bowled.
But the 4ths with seven youngsters had a comprehensive victory over Abercynon 2nds, bowling them out for 113 and then knocking off the runs for the loss of three wickets.
Owain Bradley took 3-11, U12 player Elis Jones 2-19 and a run out, Oliver Hobbs 2-37 and Tobey Fairbank 1-20.
Maria Sheehan then fired 36, Dylan Bradley 30 and Oliver Hobbs 19 not out.
Saturday’s fixtures are Abergavenny 1sts v Ammanford 1sts, Barry Athletic 1sts v Abergavenny 2nds, Cardiff 4ths v Abergavenny 3rds, Abergavenny 4ths v Llantwit Fardre 2nds.
Abergavenny 1sts also host Rogerstone Welfare on Bank Holiday Monday in the Macey Cup (2pm).
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