FIFTY eight from Glamorgan CCC’s Will Smale helped Usk 1sts to a 41-run rain-revised South Wales Premier One win at Newport on Saturday.
The wicket-keeper batsman fired three sixes and three fours in his 41-ball knock, backed by 37 from Cameron Hemp and 33 from Hugh Caldicott, as the visitors reached 177-6 in their reduced 30 overs.
The hosts were then set a target of 203, but were restricted to 161-5, Tahmid Ahmed taking three wickets for 34 off four overs, backed by single wickets from Matthew Williams and Tamoor Zafar.
Meanwhile, the 2nds scored an epic one-run home win over Newport 2nds as the visitors were left high and dry on 144-9 from their reduced 22 overs – two short of the winning line.
Usk had scored 109-4 in 22 overs before rain cut short their innings, Dave Harding-Smith with 37 not out, Mohammad Salman 27 and Joe Peacock an unbeaten 22.
Hassan Khan then fired 59 in reply, but tight bowling from Sam Crisp with 3-24-4, Richard Rees 2-31-5 and Ryan Price 2-23-4 saw Newport needing 10 runs to tie on the last over.
And despite a six off the last ball of Neil Perrett’s final over, Usk just about held off the run charge.
The 3rds were blown away by Brecon 2nds though, all out for 95 in 25.3 overs before the hosts raced to 96-2 in 19.3 overs.
Six Usk batters got in to double figures, but no one could push on, Ryan Hancock top-scoring with 14, while Ross Price and Chris Kirkwood took the two wickets.
Earlier, the Midweek XI had beaten Kings CC Newport by eight runs in the Big Smash League, recovering from 22-3 to post 128-7 off 15 overs before limiting the visitors to 120-3.
Peacock scored 43 off 25 balls, including eight fours, Damian Harvey 31 off 23 balls and Dan Cordell 22 off 15 balls, before Peacock and Jamie Jones took a wicket each, and Matt Hancock a run out.
But on Sunday, the 1sts went down by six wickets at home to Radyr in their rain-affected Senior Welsh Open Cup match.
Usk were all out for 216 in 39.4 overs, Matthew Williams firing 43, Tamoor Zafar 40, Elliott Doyle an unbeaten 30, Iwan Jones 29 and Guy Moore 23.
But set 196 from 35 overs, Radyr reached 199-4 with 11 balls to spare, Hancock with another run out and Ben Jones, Tahmid Ahmed and Williams taking the other wickets.
Usk CC Women won back-to-back South East Wales Softball matches at home to Sudbrook and Porth on Sunday however.
Sudbrook scored 100-7 off 16 overs, Sally Clewer taking three wickets, before Usk racked up 125-5, Hannah Thompson scoring 18 not out and Clewer 12.
Porth then scored 117-5 off their allotment, Elizabeth Jackson taking two wickets, before Usk reached 123-2, Thompson top-scoring with 23 not out.
Usk Midweek XI host Welsh Bengals this Thursday (May 21) in the Newport Big Smash League, start 6pm.
On Saturday (May 23), the 1sts host Cardiff 1sts in South Wales Premier One, while the 2nds travel to the city to play Whitchurch Heath 1sts, and the 3rds host Newport 4ths.
Sunday (May 24) also sees the 1sts travel to Brecon in the Macey Cup.
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