TOM Norton's record-breaking debut hat-trick with Glamorgan has thrown the spotlight on Abergavenny CC's proud tradition of developing talented cricketers from a young age.
Across the generations, players who began at Avenue Road have gone on to achieve notable success at county and professional level.
One of the best-known names was Malcolm Nash, who began his cricketing journey at Avenue Road as a 15-year-old.
And although he entered the record books in 1968 when Sir Garfield Sobers hit him for six sixes in one over, he took 993 first-class wickets for Glamorgan and scored 7,129 runs in a 17-year career there, while also skippering the side for two seasons.
He was followed by Michael Powell, who went on to score 27 first-class centuries and earn an England A cap.
Soon after came Mark Wallace, who became Glamorgan captain, and is widely regarded as one of the county’s finest wicketkeepers.
Mark, their current director of cricket. scored more than 15,000 runs for Glam, took 994 catches and made 129 stumpings.
In the 21st century, Ben Morris was awarded a contract with Glamorgan and made his List A debut in 2025, and has since been followed by Norton and Eve Jackson, both of whom have also written their names into the record books.
Tom at just 18 years of age became both the youngest player in county cricket history to take a first-class hat-trick on Championship debut earlier this month against Somerset, and the first to do so since 1906.
Eve made her competitive debut for Glamorgan Women’s new professional team in the Metro Bank One Day Cup against Sussex Sharks.
And then against Derbyshire Falcons, she entered the record books by bowling 35 consecutive dot balls, the second-best sequence on record behind Anam Amin’s 37.
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