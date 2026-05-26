USK 1sts bowlers skittled out Cardiff CC for just 115 in 42 overs before their batsmen eased to the target and a seven-wicket win on Saturday.
A devastating opening spell from Ben Jones with three wickets and two from Glamorgan’s Billy Root saw the city visitors reduced to 47-5 in the South Wales Premier One clash.
Jones finished with 3-25-10 and Root 2-27-10 and there were wicket braces for Matthew Marriott (2-14-7) and Matthew Williams (2-14-7.4) and one for Tahmid Ahmed (1-26-4).
In reply, a brisk 31 off 29 balls from Cameron Hemp gave Usk a strong start, before fellow opener Hugo Caldicott with 52 and 21 from Guy Moore took the hosts to 117-3 in 30.2 overs.
Caldicott followed it up with an unbeaten 96 off 61 balls in a 34-run Macey Cup win at Brecon the following day, backed by 30 from Iwan Jones and 21 from Ryan Jones, as they set a target of 162-4 off 20 overs.
Mohammad Salman then took five wickets for 12 runs off four overs reducing Brecon to 25-5, followed by two wickets for Ahmed and one for Ryan Price as they then restricted the hosts to 128-8, only James Michell with 67 providing any real resistance.
But the 2nds missed out by three wickets away to Whitchurch Heath 1sts on Saturday in South East Wales Two.
Jamie Jones hit 39, Ryan Jones 26 and Salman 24 as Usk were 140 all out in 40.4 overs.
And the hosts were then reduced to 87-7, Pat Rodden taking two wickets, only for an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand of 55 to take the city side to 142-7 in 29 overs.
Meanwhile, the 3rds were blitzed by 164 runs at home to Newport 4ths, all out for 72 in 21 overs after being set 236-9 from 40 overs.
The Midweek XI also missed out by eight wickets at home to Welsh Bengals in the Newport Big Smash League, England star Joe Root’s brother Billy blasting 66 off 41 balls in their 161-7 off 18 overs, before the visitors stormed to 164-2 in 13.5 overs.
Elsewhere, Llanarth 1sts lost by 19 runs away to Newport 3rds in SEW 5 after being set a target of 188 all out, Harrison Griffiths taking three wickets and Humphrey Myrddin Evans and Dennis Heath two apiece.
Opener Ollie Mann scored 41 and Morgan Boret 40, but six partners only managed 11 scoring runs between them before tail-enders Heath with 25 and Evans 23 gave the visitors some hope, only to be all out for 169 in the 40th over.
But the 2nds won by four wickets at home to Monkswood & Panteg 3rds in SEW 12, Andrew Hilditch taking five for 11 off 6.2 overs to help dismiss the latter for 102 in 28 overs.
The hosts then reached 103-6 in 26 overs, David Griffiths top scoring with 18.
Usk Midweek XI host Newport Zalmis in the Big Smash League on Thursday night (6pm), May 28.
Saturday (May 30) fixtures include – Bridgend Town 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Newbridge 1sts, Blaengarw & Coedely 1sts v Usk 3rds, Llanarth 1sts v Bridgend Town 2nds, Lisvane 4ths v Llanarth 2nds.
On Sunday (May 31), Usk 1sts host St Fagans 1sts in the T20 Cup.
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