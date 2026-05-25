A DUCK for skipper opener Mike Devoy was a big setback for Glangrwyney 1sts away to Radyr 4ths on Saturday.
And although they battled to 150 all out in 32.5 overs, it wasn't enough in the baking conditions, as the hosts reached 151-3 in 30.4 overs in reply.
Glan recovered from 30-4 after the further departures of Nathan Holley for eight, Mark Waldeck for nine and Andrew Norris without scoring.
Tim Jones with 28 and Vic Phillips 17 helped them to 78 when the former became the fifth victim, followed almost immediately by the latter (79-6).
Kristian Gilling then dug in with an unbeaten 23, sharing a 63-run seventh-wicket partnership with Jack Tod who scored 22 off 29 balls before being bowled (142-7), after which two more ducks saw the rearguard action run out of steam.
Radyr's openers then put on 107 to effectively secure victory, Gilling finally bowling Andy Jones for 53.
Vic Phillips trapped Jones' opening partner Dan Wroe for 43 with only six more added.
And Glan's slim hopes were still alive when Andrew Norris caught Abe Gould for five off Iestyn Devoy's bowling (123-3).
But Radyr then cruised home to take the South East Wales 8 victory by seven wickets.
Glan's 2nds won by that margin though at home to Crumlin 2nds in SEW 15, chasing down 110-3 off 40 overs with 14 overs to spare and the loss of just two wickets.
Sam Sparkes took two wickets for 29 off seven overs and Keiran Devoy one for 22 off seven.
And skipper opener Geoff Holmes then cracked an unbeaten 48 backed by Nam Wootton with 21 and Simon Hindle 14 as they comfortably reached 114-2.
Glangrwyney 1sts host Pontnewynydd 1sts on Saturday (May 30), while the 2nds are away to Malpas 4ths.
Sunday (May 31) also sees Glangrwyney Women's 1sts travel to face both Croesyceiliog and Miskin Manor at the former's ground, while their 2nds host Usk and Blackwood’s 2nds.
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