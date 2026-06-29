AFTER a quieter week on the green it was back into action on Saturday for Abergavenny bowlers.
The Ladies hosted Garndiffaith in the one-rink Mary Wardle League at Avenue Road, skipped by Jenni MacGregor alongside Mary Evans, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley.
But after scoring three shots on the first end, they then lost the next five ends to trail 7-3, and by the 12th end, Garn had extended their lead to 15-6.
Abergavenny then scored a four and a two to make the score 16-12, but Garn finished well scoring 10 shots over the last three ends to win 26-12, the hosts’ first defeat this season in the competition.
The Gwent Bowls League team also hosted Abercarn, with Richard Richards, Mandy Harris, Ian Turner and Ron Harris tied at 4-4 after six ends.
Abergavenny then went ahead to lead 11-8 after 13 ends, but Abercarn then scored five on the 14th and moved away to win 23-14.
John Vale, Sue Jewell, Martin Love and Chris Perry trailed by seven after four, and were 12-6 down after 12.
But Abergavenny then stamped their authority on the game by emphatically winning the last seven ends to win 17-12.
First time skip Mike Hayward was on the other rink with Ian McCuish, Andrew Brown and Sue Williams, and had a good start, leading 6-1 after seven.
And winning the last five ends, they ran out 19-9 winners, with Abergavenny taking the overall match 50-44.
The Monmouthshire BA team visited Machen, and Jack Vale, John MacGregor, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid made an excellent start to lead 8-1 after seven.
Machen narrowed the lead to 12-8 at the 14th, but Abergavenny pulled clear to win 19-12.
On the rink of Peter Steed, Dave Hill, Paul Jones and John Woodier, the Abergavenny men were 10-5 behind after eight, but 12-12 by the 12th.
They they then lost four ends to trail 20-12, and despite a spirited final five ends just missed out 21-20.
On the rink of Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall, the first seven ends went in favour of Machen who had a lead of 8-4.
Abergavenny managed to even the score on the 16th end at 11-11, but Machen had a good finish and the final rink score was 18-13 to the hosts.
Mike Collins, Fred Mutimer, Stephen Williams and Tom Cobb’s rink had a good start to lead 6-1 after six ends.
The next four ends turned it all in favour of Abergavenny as they won them all and in the process scored 12 shots to go into a 13-6 lead.
The next two ends went to Machen who scored two on both of them.
But the next seven ends were all Abergavenny's and they held a 27-10 lead before Machen won the last two ends to make the final rink score 27-14.
The final match score was Abergavenny 79 Machen 65.
Dates for the Diary – Friday July 3rd. Mixed League v Romilly at Avenue Road @2:30pm. Saturday July 4th. MBA v Newport Athletic at Avenue Road @2:30pm. Saturday July 4th. GBL away v Ynysddu @2:30pm. Saturday July 4th. Ladies Mary Wardle League away v Beechwood @2:30pm. Tuesday July 7th. Ladies League v Beechwood at Avenue Road @2:30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.