WITH several games postponed due to the extreme weather last week, it was good for Gilwern bowlers to welcome Caerleon to Common Road for a Monmouthshire BA game at the weekend.
In much more pleasant conditions, Gilwern won on two rinks, tied on one and lost on one, narrowly losing the match by 84 shots to 75.
Mark Wells’ rink had a two-shot deficit after ten ends before scoring 13 shots without reply over the next six ends to gain control, enabling them to record victory by 21-14.
Bryant Chivers’ rink built a substantial lead over the first quarter of the game which they held until the final two ends.
And although they then conceded seven shots, their lead allowed them to post a 22-18 win.
The rink of Mike Fulton got off to a flying start to lead by ten shots after four ends, but this lead was reduced to two shots with four ends to play.
And the Caerleon rink then had the better of the final ends to tie the game 22 all.
Richard Davis’ rink was well in contention, being three shots behind after ten ends.
But their opponents then took control, scoring 18 shots and conceding only one over the remaining ends, to win the game 30-10.
In the week ahead, Gilwern Ladies hope to get back onto the green after several cancelled games because of the weather conditions.
They will welcome Merthyr West End tomorrow (Thursday, July 2) and Trelewis next Tuesday (July 7).
The men will play an MBA game at Whiteheads on Saturday (July 4), which will be followed by a Mixed Friendly against Kingsland on Sunday (July 5).
The club are also looking forward to welcoming Monmouthshire BA and Bowls Wiltshire when they play a county friendly at Gilwern on Monday, July 13.
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