JOE Root and England may have struggled against New Zealand, but Glamorgan CC brother Billy was in the runs firing 90 for Usk 1sts at Carmarthen Wanderers.
He was the only batsman to make a significant score though, as the South Wales Premier One high flyers lost by four wickets.
Root shared a 64-run third-wicket stand after opener Guy Moore had contributed 19, new partner Iwan Jones making 29 (122-3).
And it was pretty much left to the county star to carry the rest of the innings, only Sam Crisp reaching double figures with 16 before Root holed out in the final 50th over, as Usk were 217 all out.
Usk's attack then reduced Wanderers to 30-2 and 110-5, but opener Kurtis Marsh was firing and saw them to 173 when he was caught two short of his ton by wicketkeeper Jones off a Matthew Marriott delivery for the sixth wicket.
But Usk hopes of wrapping up the tail soon disappeared, Joe Howell firing an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls alongside Owain Binding, 27 not out, as Wanderers reached 218-6 with 5.4 overs left.
Matthew Williams took 2-42, and Root, Marriott, Ben Jones and Tamoor Zafar one apiece.
The 2nds were also distinctly second best at home to Miskin Manor 1sts in South East Wales 2, suffering six ducks as they were skittled for just 52 in 20.2 overs.
And the visitors needed just 9.3 overs to rattle off 54-2, Joe Peacock and Ryan Price with the wickets.
The 3rds were also dismissed cheaply, 70 all out in 23 overs before visitors Friends Union 1sts raced to 71 in 12.2 overs, Ceri Wynne taking two wickets and Sam Rodden one.
But Llanarth 1sts started the week with a 36-run Macey Bowl quarter-final home win over Newport 2nds and ended it with a nail-biting tied game against SEW 5 visitors Llandaff 3rds.
Ollie Mann cracked 78 off 45 balls, including five sixes and seven fours, backed by Chris Bridges with an unbeaten 47 and Will Heath 34 in their 186-5 off 19 overs in Monday’s cup match.
And they then limited the visitors to 150-9, Glen Hamilton taking 3-18, Heath 2-34 and Mann 2-22.
Saturday then saw Llandaff dismissed for 208 in 42.3 overs, Hamilton with 3-30, Dan Moseley 3-39 and Dennis Heath 2-27.
Isaac Evans then fired 50, sharing a 95-run opening partnership with Will Heath, 31, but it was soon 108-5, with both back in the pavilion.
Hamilton steadied the ship with Chris Page and Dan Moseley though, who both scored 16s.
Needing nine to win off the final 45th over, Hamilton reached his 50 with a single leaving Dennis Heath on strike with two balls left needing three.
Heath scored two next ball to tie the scores, but was caught on the final delivery for 11 leaving Llanarth on 208-9.
The 2nds saw out their 40 overs away to Croesyceiliog 3rds in SEW 12 chasing 178-9, but finished 43 runs short on 135-9.
Julian Smith took 3-13, Jamie George 2-29 and Andrew Hilditch 2-42 while Isaac Hinchcliffe scored 23 and Andrew Spencer 20.
Usk 1sts visit Newport CC in the T20 Cup on Friday night (July 3) and then visit Abergavenny for a league derby on Saturday (July 4).
Other Saturday fixtures include – Usk 2nds v Lisvane 1sts, Usk 3rds v Blackwood Town 2nds, Llanarth 1sts v Tondu 2nds, Dinas 3rds v Llanarth 2nds.
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