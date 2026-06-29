DINAS Powys 2nds had too much fire power for Glangrwyney 1sts in the Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday, the hosts running out 194-run winners in their South East Wales 8 clash.
Opener George White and fourth man Shyam Vishwakarma took the Glan bowlesr to task firing 110 off 90 balls and 121 not out off 64 balls respectively, in a mighty 342-5 off 40 overs.
Iestyn Devoy and Ryan Murphy-Sharpe did their best to halt the charge, taking two wickets apiece, while Michael Devoy took the other.
Glan also made a good start in reply, Devoy and Mark Waldeck putting on 109 for the opening wicket, when the former was bowled for 65.
But after Waldeck followed in short order for 19, Glan then collapsed, all out for 148 in 32.3 overs, with only Nick Jones 14 also reaching double figures.
The 2nds fared no better at home to Cardiff 5ths in SEW 15, losing by nine wickets.
Glan saw out their 40 overs, but struggled to find the gaps and finished on 82-8, only James McIlroy with 31 and Marc Jones 17 troubling the scoreboard.
And the city side then raced to 84-1 in 15.2 overs, Jones taking the wicket.
Glan's Women's 1st XI enjoyed back-to-back Sunday softball home wins though, beating Llantwit Fardre twice.
In the first game, Nam Wooton hit 24, Evie Jones 18, Sally Stephens 15 and Helen Devoy 12, as Glan scored 134-4 off 16 overs before limiting the visitors to 111-8, Billie Pomfret taking three wickets, Angela Jarrett and Mia Stephens two, and Jones one.
They then scored 171-1, with Wooton and Sally Stephens firing 28s before stepping out, Jarrett 21, Devoy 18, Jones 15, Pomfret 13 and Mia Stephens 10, before restricting Llantwit to 100-4, Donna Rose with two wickets and Mia Stephens and Jones one apiece.
Glan 1sts play Sully Centurions 2nds away on Saturday, while the 2nds host Caerdydd Barbarians 1sts.
The Women's 1st XI host Newport Fugitives on Sunday.
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