GOLD Cup-winning jockey and Welsh Grand National-winning trainer Sam Thomas was celebrating again on Saturday, when 11/2 shot Katate Dori demolished the £150,000 Ladbrokes Trophy field at Kempton under jockey Charlie Deutsch.
Abergavenny-raised Thomas, who famously rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008, was delighted as his seven-year-old cantered home 15L clear of 11-4 favourite and Grand National hopeful Hyland.
It was a second win in two years for the trainer in the premier handicap, with ten-year-old stablemate Our Power, the winner in 2023 ridden by Dylan Johnston, also placing third in the three-mile chase, making it a £101,000 pay day.
If you're good enough, you're old enough proved the maxim though, as Katate Dori backed up his three recent wins in four starts – including at Chepstow last month – by jumping and galloping well in advance of his age, with plenty of time to celebrate in the run-in.
Deutsch – who normally rides for Venetia Williams' Ross-on-Wye yard, where Thomas got his professional start as a jockey – took his mount clear of 7-1 chance Beachcomber with four fences to go, and had time to salute the trainer in triumph before the line.
"He was really brave, I thought I might just get a bit outpaced at the start and I did," the jockey told ITV.
"I ended up last jumping the third and then I pulled him out to give him a bit of light and he's winged the fences down the back straight on the first circuit and just got to the front quite nicely.
"I knew we were going into the gallop and the ground was testing but I think he's staying, watching his races, and he certainly did. He's given me a really good spin.
"I obviously had lots of time and I knew I was going to win after the last. I saw Sam on the inside of the track so I gave him a shout, and that’s why I celebrated the way I did.
"I hadn’t ridden the horse much, only over hurdles, so I didn’t know that much about him, but Sam said to line him up and be positive.
"I thought he’d stay so when he took me to the front I was happy. It was really good fun, his jumping was superb."
Thomas told Racing Post: "I was down at the line – Charlie didn't say much to me but it was great scenes and I’m just thrilled.
"I’m a terrible watcher, I can’t stand in the stands and I have to be pacing around. It’s not very sociable but I like to have a quiet moment and get a bit closer to the action... and these big days are what it’s all about."
Options for next month's Cheltenham Festival now abound, with Katate Dori entered in the Ultima, National Hunt Chase and Kim Muir, but Thomas was happy to just soak up the victory on Saturday.
"This is a great race to compete in and we’re lucky we’ve got the horses to do so, so a huge thanks goes to the boss Dai Walters," said the Cardiff-based trainer.
"I’ve been looking forward to this race for weeks and it’s a lot of pressure, but as a trainer there’s nothing better than seeing a horse enjoy himself like he did."