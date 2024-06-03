GOLD Cup-winning jockey-turned trainer Sam Thomas has thanked his owners for supporting his South Wales yard throughout a "torrid" winter.
The six-year-old Captain Wallace signed the Abergavenny-raised trainer's winter jumps season off with two wide-margin victories in four days at Exeter and Southwell.
And Thomas, who won the 2008 Gold Cup on Denman, told Racing Post: "It's been a torrid time for everyone and all credit to Mark [Peart, owner] and owners across the board, because they've had to stay patient and keep paying the fees for not a lot of action with horses who need better ground.
"It's been a tough winter for everyone and fingers crossed it's not something we'll see every year."
Captain Wallace enjoyed runaway victories under Dylan Johnston and Thomas said: "He's a good-moving horse who wants a bit of better ground.
"He's got himself well handicapped through no fault of his own and he got stuck in the mud during the winter. He'll be a nice horse next season over fences."
Thomas won with four runners out of the 10 he sent out in the last fortnight of the season
"We'll have one or two for the summer but it's nice to finish on a good note," he added.
Meanwhile, Pandy-based trainer David Evans was celebrating as Radio Goo Goo returned to winning ways in the feature 6f fillies' handicap at Ripon.
The daughter of Havana Grey ended a ten-race winless run under David Nolan defeating Glorious Angel by a length.
And Evans said: “It's nice she got her head back in front again. She was dropped a couple of pounds, she was drawn well and I thought she'd handle the track.
“She likes to bowl along and the quicker ground probably made it easier.
"She's hit a bit of form now and it's nice weather and ground. It's not been nice for any filly, but it shows she's trained on and hopefully we'll have a bit of fun with her."