ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club’s senior sides travelled to Hereford Hockey Club to play in a mixed memorial match in memory of their past player, Jenny Stokes.
A club spokesperson said: “Jenny was a huge driving force in hockey generally, and Abergavenny in particular.
“She was a member of the GB Olympic team, and regularly featured for England in the late 1960s before becoming chairperson at Abergavenny.
“She also enthusiastically campaigned for the Astro to be laid, and without doubt, the shape and structure of the club would be much different today had Jenny not been so dedicated and energetic.
“Sadly, Jenny passed away in 2012 of cancer, and to mark her passing, Kevin Phillips from Abergavenny, and Giles Stokes from Hereford established a memorial shield.
“While the shield has passed into history, the spirit of playing the memorial match and raising money for cancer sufferers remains a noble and current concern.”
Abergavenny Men launch their season at home to Neath 2nds this Saturday (September 28), while the Ladies travel to play Gwent 3rds.
Junior training (aged 6-14) is on Tuesday’s 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Crickhowell High School Astro followed by senior training from 7.30pm to 9pm.
See www.facebook.com/abergavennyhockey for details.