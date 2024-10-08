A PRESENTATION of Wales caps to hockey stars of yesteryear proved a big hit with Gilwern’s Pat Boulter, as she finally received the honour 62 years after making her international debut.
Pat first played hockey for Wales aged 18 in 1962, and continued until 1970, winning over 50 games.
However it is only now, more than six decades later that she has received her Welsh cap at a Caps Celebration Award Ceremony in Cardiff.
Pat was extremely proud to receive the award alongside her PE teacher Georgina Whiteway and captain Eirianwen Thomas.
She still stays active playing golf at Llanfoist’s Monmouthshire Golf Club and meets up with her old Wales team mates for a golf day every year.
Hockey Wales said that prior to the early 2000s, no caps were awarded, but it has been working with partners and the Heritage Lottery fund to increase its knowledge of all players who have represented Wales and to honour them.
Chief executive officer Paul Whapham said: "Hockey Wales feel extremely passionate that we recognise the achievements of all male and female internationals.
"As a sport that has participants from age six to 90, it is extremely important that we offer the past players an opportunity to receive a cap to recognise the role they have played in playing the sport and representing Wales on the international stage, whilst educating new players about the past."