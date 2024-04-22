THE youngsters of Abergavenny Hockey Club proved a hit as they stormed through winning every match they played to reach the play offs in the South Wales Youth Hockey Under 12s Plate in Whitchurch.
In an exciting game against the hosts in the final match, they drew 1-1, resulting in a penalty shoot out.
After three penalties against Whitchurch, the score was still level so the teams had to face sudden death penalties.
After courageous play from the players and goalies, an inspired chip of the ball from Reuben Celtel over the goalie's head straight into the goal, seaed the win and the tournament for Abergavenny.
The team was Reuben Celtel, Fergus Javens, Gil Turner, Ben Proctor, Thomas Pearson, Aeron Cording, Tal Edwards, Bowen Taylor, Elis Dickenson and Ellis Hopkins.
They have gone from strength to strength this year and all of the coaches, committee and members at Abergavenny Hockey Club are keen to encourage more young people to join in.
Spokeswoman Rhian Dickenson said: “We have boys and girls teams for U12s, U10s and U8s and we are looking to further develop and encourage our U16s and U14s.
“Anyone wanting to give hockey a try is welcome to come along to a practice at Crickhowell High School on Tuesdays between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.“