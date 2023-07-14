A HOST of local crews made the short journey to the picturesque Welsh town of Builth Wells for the Nicky Grist Stages, named after the legendary Abergavenny co-driver, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
With both the BTRDA and Pirelli Welsh National championships coming together, some 127 cars lined up for 44 miles in the dry dusty forests surrounding the Epynt Military Ranges, with two loops of four tests interspersed with a midday service back in Builth.
It was Forest of Dean duo Bob Morgan and Ade Williams who took top local honours with a superb 8th overall in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5, despite Bob suffering from the effects of a recent painful rib injury which didn’t seem to slow him, as he produced one of his best drives this year.
The returning Ben Friend with Monmouth’s Cliffy Simmons on the notes had a steady run to 17th overall and third in the Historic class in the Allglass Anglia-backed Escort RS1800 with the new suspension working well as they continue their build up to the Build upto the Roger Albert Clark Rally in November.
Just two seconds behind in 18th saw fellow rally returnee Nik Elsmore in the CDS Taxis backend Mitsubihi Lancer Evo – the Coleford driver’s first event since last year’s Wyedean, together with the experienced Rob Fagg.
Sadly, they had a disastrous morning when the engine keep cutting out, which was finally traced to gearbox flat shift pressure, but this issue had cost nearly two minutes, so this was disconnected for the final three stages.
The use of the clutch netted far better times, despite doing the event on second-hand tyres, but Elsmore was pleased with the progress made over the final tests.
Newent’s Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 had a good run to 32nd overall and fourth in class and a good haul of Welsh championship points.
Coleford husband and wife duo Nigel and Karen Jenkins yet again were in a class of their own taking the Fuchs Oils 1400 BTRDA Bronze championship category with another fine display, winning by over a minute which now puts them in touching distance of the 1400 crown.
They have been the class act in this category for over 12 months now and proved yet again the crew the beat.
They had a trouble-free rally on the abrasive surface netting 40th overall, 1st 1400 and 1st 1400 class S winners.
Another driver who has just returned to the sport with a new rebuilt car is Cinderford businessman Jason Gardner, together with Ross Motor Club’s Kevin Lane in the Brecon View Plumbing Escort RS1800.
Importantly they put miles on the new car and finished 48th overall and ninth in class.
Luke Watts had yet another Ross Motor Club member on board in the shape of regular co-driver Matt Rogers alongside, in the Ian Watts & Son MG ZR.
They had a fairly trouble-free day with 72nd overall and fifth in class and more BTRDA 1400 Class points.
But Christchurch’s James Dunkley and Jack Morris on the notes in the Dunkley Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa, were forced to retire after a very heavy landing on the famous jump on the Gwibedog stage.
The overall winners were Elliott Payne and Tom Woodburn in the beautiful Mango-backed Fiesta R5, with Jason Pritchard and Phil Clarke taking the historic category with a fine 10th overall in the North Road Garage Escort RS1800.
Another local co-driver busy this coming weekend is Newport’s Craig Drew, who with 23-year-old Estonian Robert Virves for Rally Estonia in the M Sport-run Fiesta R5 Rally 2 fresh from a good fourth place on Rally Latvia.
The duo will lock horns with the best of the WRC2 category on the Estonian’s home stages, which sadly means Drew has to miss this Friday’s Charity Motorsport Evening at Cinderford Rugby Club in aid of the Air Ambulance
“It’s going to be tough this weekend with the quality of the entry, but we are looking forward to the challenge, although I’m also sorry to be missing the Charity Evening for the Air Ambulance.
“But I really hope they get a good turnout because it’s for a very worthwhile cause and they have a great panel of guests present,” said the seven-time American rally champion.