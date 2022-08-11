Abergavenny reply got off to a flyer at 37-0 off the first 5 overs. Andrew Jones (24) and Tom Pipe (19) both fell to opening bowler Joseph Jones and they found themselves 48-2 after 11 0vers. Skipper Will Glenn and James Francis commenced the re-building job and took the score to 112 when Francis was out for (22) Will Glenn (65) followed 41 runs later with the score on 153 followed by Joe Harris for a ‘duck’ on the same score 153-5 Tom Norton and Greg Fury looked set to see Abergavenny home alas Tom was out for (17) This left Greg Fury (45*) who by his own high standards has had a poor season with the bat and Owen Harris (18*) to get Abergavenny across the finishing line with 4.4 overs to spare as they reached 221-6. Next week Lisvane at home.