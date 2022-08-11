Greg Fury find his ‘mojo’ to see Aber home
In sweltering heat and with an early 11 a.m. start Radyr CC batted first and even though the run rate was acceptable Radyr lost wickets fairly regularly and at one point were 100-6 but with 30 overs remaining, the 7th wicket partnership proved stubborn as they added 86 runs, the main run scorer was Archie Clegg who finished on (70*) Radyr would however be disappointed with their final total of 220 for 8. Some of the highlights of the day were a couple of magnificent run outs from Pawan Nisansala Peiris Lokukankanamage with his ‘gun’ arm the first a direct hit from the boundary. There were two wickets each for Matthew Knight (2-46) and James Francis (2-55) and a wicket apiece for Lewys Wilkes- McCarthy and Pawan Nisansala Peiris Lokukankanamage.
Abergavenny reply got off to a flyer at 37-0 off the first 5 overs. Andrew Jones (24) and Tom Pipe (19) both fell to opening bowler Joseph Jones and they found themselves 48-2 after 11 0vers. Skipper Will Glenn and James Francis commenced the re-building job and took the score to 112 when Francis was out for (22) Will Glenn (65) followed 41 runs later with the score on 153 followed by Joe Harris for a ‘duck’ on the same score 153-5 Tom Norton and Greg Fury looked set to see Abergavenny home alas Tom was out for (17) This left Greg Fury (45*) who by his own high standards has had a poor season with the bat and Owen Harris (18*) to get Abergavenny across the finishing line with 4.4 overs to spare as they reached 221-6. Next week Lisvane at home.
Ben Morris hits a career best (96*) in 2nd X1 victory
At Avenue Road the 2nd X1 batted first and their scorecard was interesting to say the least as they went from 33-1 off 11 overs to 48-4 off 22 overs, but somehow reached 235-6 after 40 overs this was in no small way down Ellis Jones (67) Ojas Shanbhag (30) with a 64 run partnership and more importantly Ben Morris with a great partnership of 116 for the 7th wicket with Shanbhag. Ben Morris playing as a batter at Number 6 who has totalled 55 runs all season in the 1st X1 finishing with a magnificent (96*)
In Reply stand in skipper Gareth Powell who hasn’t bowled since July 2nd against Barry took a seasons best of 5-36 from 7 overs assisted by the 2nd X1 leading wicket taker Ryan Pugh who took 3-50 there was also a wicket each for Nick Francis and Dylan Beaumont-Welsh in total there were 7 catches taken and in a really close call Blaina were bowled out just six runs short of their target in the 40th over, The Blaina Card was also lop sided with the top 4 accounting for 164 of the runs only for the bottom 6 to add just 22 between them. Abergavenny gifting them 38 extras as they finished on 230 all out. Next week Mountain Ash Away
3rd X1 easily defeat the 9 men of Dinas Powys
At Crickhowell the 3rd X1 entertained Dinas Powys CC who arrived with just 9 players. They elected to bat first not to prolong their agony and lost wickets at regular intervals unable to build any worthwhile partnerships against the Abergavenny varied bowling attack. Shunryu Sheehan being the pick of the bowlers with 3-14 he was supported by Sugunesh Nanjan with 2-21 and Neil Smith with 2-32. Robbie Sandford also chipped in with a wicket. In reply chasing the modest total Lee Fury opened with Roy Packiyaraj and they put on 54 before Lee Fury (28) was unfortunately run out. Robbie Sandford joined Roy Packiyaraj and they took the score to 74 before Roy Packiyaraj (32) was caught off the bowling of O.Banks. Leaving Craig Lenane (8*) fresh from his innings of (31) last week and Robbie Sandford (29*) to see the thirds home in the 17th over. Cynon Valley away
The 4th X1 go marching on towards the final showdown with Chepstow in a few weeks time as Lloyd Sharp gives an splendid all round performance
The 4th X1 won the toss and despite the intense heat elected to field first in their fixture against Malpas who despite their opening batter Andrew Ross (67*) carrying his bat saw his team mates accumulate 6 ‘ducks’ as they subsided to 122 all out in the 20th over. Bowlers at the opposite ends of their careers Lloyd Sharp just starting out in his teens with 4-36 and Septuagenarian Colin Griffiths with 3-18 were the main protagonists. In reply the 4th X1 lost Satis Rohra (23) with the score on 59, which saw man of the match Lloyd Sharp (67*) and Barrie French (18*) Guide the side home with 20 overs to spare.
The 4th X1 are 21 points ahead of Chepstow with just them to play as Monmouth have conceded the Season.
