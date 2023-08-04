GRASSROOTS senior rugby returns this Saturday (August 5) with newly-promoted Abergavenny RFC set to host Croesyceiliog in a pre-WRU East One season friendly at Bailey Park (kick-off 2pm).
They will then be looking to sharpen their skills in the relaunched Crickhowell Sevens on Saturday, August 12, followed by Ynysybwl away on Saturday, August 19, and Pill harriers home on Saturday, August 26.
The league season then begins with Nelson away on Saturday, September 2, followed by Dowalais at home on Saturday, September 9.
Near neighbours Blaenavon launch their pre-season with a trip to Glynneath on Saturday, August 12, followed by Newport High School Old Boys at home the following week (Sat, August 19) and Cross Keys away on Thursday night, August 24.
Brynmawr are among the teams heading for Crickhowell Sevens the weekend after next, before a derby at home to Nantyglo on Saturday, August 19, and a home evening match on Thursday, August 24, against Cwmbran.
Both Blaenavon and Brynmawr are in the same division as Abergavenny, alongside Monmouth, so there are mouthwatering derbies to look forward to, with Abergavenny kicking off their league campaign at Ynysddu on Saturday, September 2, before hosting Dowlais the following week (Sat, September 9)
Bedlinog visit Brynmawr in week one, while Blaenavon travel to Ynyssdu, but the two local rivals then clash in week two at Blaenavon Recreation Ground.
Aber host Blaenavon on Saturday, October 21, with Monmouth the visitors on November 11, followed by the short trip to Brynmawr on Saturday, November 25.
Brynmawr host Blaenavon in the return fixture on Saturday, December 16, while Aber travel to the Rec on Saturday, January 20.
Other teams in the division include Pontypool United, Talywain, Risca and Senghenydd.
Full league fixtures are at community.wru.wales